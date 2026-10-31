IIFA Awards 2026: 'Dhurandhar' wins big, Ranveer Singh bags best actor. See full winners' list here

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Dhurandhar dominates major categories

Directed by Aditya Dhar, Dhurandhar dominated the awards, with Ranveer Singh winning Best Actor and Dhar receiving Best Director. The film also won Best Film, with producers Jyoti Deshpande, Aditya Dhar and Lokesh Dhar recognised for their work.

Akshaye Khanna won Best Actor in a Negative Role, while Sanjay Dutt received Best Supporting Actor for their performances in the film. Shashwat Sachdev won Best Music Direction, and Dhar received Best Original Story.

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The film also secured technical honours, including Best Cinematography for Vikash Nowlakha, Best Screenplay and Best Dialogues for Dhar, Best Editing for Shivkumar V. Panicker, and Best Sound Design for Bishwadeep Chatterjee.

Aneet Padda wins Best Actress for Saiyaara

Aneet Padda won Best Actress in a Leading Role for Saiyaara. The romantic drama also received recognition in the music categories. Faheem Abdullah won Best Male Playback Singer for the title track, while Shreya Ghoshal received Best Female Playback Singer for Saiyaara Reprise. Irshad Kamil won Best Lyrics for the title track.

Ahaan Panday was named Best Male Debut for Saiyaara, while Rasha Thadani won Best Female Debut for Azaad. Huma Qureshi received Best Supporting Actress for Jolly LLB 3.

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In the international film category, Avatar: Fire & Ash won Best International Film. The Best Adapted Story award went to Basharat Peer, Sumit Roy and Neeraj Ghaywan for Homebound. Bosco Leslie Martis won Best Choreography for “Aavan Jaavan” from War 2.

Chhaava wins technical awards

Although Dhurandhar led the overall tally, Chhaava also secured multiple technical honours. A.R. Rahman won Best Background Score, Alok De received Best Sound Mixing, and Assemblage Entertainment and Redefine won Best Visual Effects.

ALSO READ: Inside Ramayana’s VFX universe: How DNEG is building a mythological world for global cinema

OTT platforms and digital entertainment recognised

The awards also celebrated achievements in digital entertainment. Baramulla won Best Picture and Best Original Story in the digital film categories. Karan Tejpal received Best Direction for Stolen, while Abhishek Banerjee won Best Performance in a Leading Role (Male) for the film. Sanya Malhotra won Best Performance in a Leading Role (Female) for Mrs.

In the digital series categories, The Ba**ds of Bollywood won Best Series, with Aryan Khan receiving Best Direction. Raghav Juyal and Anya Singh won supporting performance awards.

Paatal Lok Season 2 also earned recognition, with Jaideep Ahlawat and Tillotama Shome winning the leading performance awards. The series additionally won Best Original Story.

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Other winners included The Roshans, named Best Docuseries/Docufilm, and The Traitors, which won Best Reality/Non-Scripted Show. The awards highlighted the growing influence of digital platforms alongside theatrical cinema.