'IKEA us time bhi raha hoga': Netizens on AI Mahabharat series with modern props in ancient setting

The recent debut of 'Mahabharat – Ek Dharmayudh', an AI-generated series on JioHotstar, has drawn attention due to a scene that features a modern bedside table within an ancient palace setting. Produced by the Collective Media Network, the show launched its first episode on 25 October.

However, the presence of a contemporary table with drawers amidst period props became the centre of online scrutiny, leading to considerable discussion among viewers.

Social media users quickly highlighted the anachronistic detail. A user, who goes by @nainaverse, shared a screengrab from the series and wrote: "Watching AI Mahabharata on Jio Hotstar.. I'm dying at the bed-side desk (sic)."

Watching AI mahabharata on Jio Hotstar.. I’m dying at the bed-side desk 😆 pic.twitter.com/eQcIk0ArZz — tere naina (@nainaverse) November 2, 2025

One user commented, "Missing a wireless charger." Another user noted, "In one scene, there is a picture (on the bed wall) of a person wearing a suit."

"IKEA Mahabharat ke time bhi raha hoga," a third user wrote.

"One of the most dumbest attempt. I think a bit too soon. Tech needs another year or so," yet another user wrote.

Vijay Subramaniam, founder and group CEO of Collective Artists Network, spoke at the trailer launch: "For many of us, the Mahabharat is more than just a story; it's the tales we grew up hearing from our parents and grandparents—stories that shaped our imagination and values. With AI Mahabharat, we get to experience those same timeless stories in a completely new way, brought to life through the power of modern AI technology," he said.

The show follows an episodic release, with new episodes every Friday on JioHotstar. Its use of artificial intelligence and modern elements sets it apart from traditional adaptations, making it a subject of ongoing conversation.