In Pics: Isha Ambani shines in vintage Valentino on Oscars 2026 red carpet; Priyanka Chopra spotted with husband Nick Jonas

Isha Ambani arrived in style at the red carpet of the 98th Academy Awards, donning a vintage strapless gown from Valentino's Fall 2006 Couture Collection. The gown was set on champagne-toned fabric and featured intricate floral embroidery. She paired the structured bodice with a choker-style necklace and sparkling drop earrings by Lorraine Schwartz.

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Her hair was styled in a half-up look, and soft glam makeup (defined brows, warm neutral eyes, and a glossy nude lip) complemented the whole look. She was spotted on the red carpet with her husband and industrialist Anand Piramal.

Before arriving at the Oscars ceremony, Isha visited the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures and met the museum's Director and President, Amy Homma. The two discussed their shared passion for cinema, arts and cultural storytelling. For this occasion, she opted for a crisp white shirt paired with denim pants.

Isha Ambani at Oscars 2026

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Besides Isha Ambani, our very own 'Desi Girl' Priyanka Chopra also arrived at Hollywood's big night with her husband Nick Jonas. Chopra appeared on the stage as a presenter along with Javier Bardem.

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She looked stunning in a strapless white gown from Dior, which featured a fitted bodice. The gown also had a dramatic high slit and feather-like detailling along the skirt. She paired the look with pointed black heels and a diamond necklace. She completed her look with soft makeup and straight hair.

Nick Jonas looked stylish in a classic black velvet tuxedo with a crisp white shirt and a bow tie.

Priyanka Chopra at Academy Awards 2026

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Oscars 2026 winners

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Sinners broke the record for the most nominations bagged by a single movie in Oscars history, with 16 nominations. With this, it beat the likes of All About Eve (1950), Titanic (1997), and La La Land (2016), all of whom secured 14 nominations.

While Michael B Jordan won the Best Actor for Sinners, Jessie Buckley bagged the Best Actress award for Hamnet. Sinners also went onto win Best Music (Original Score), Best Cinematography, Best Original Screenplay.

Paul Thomas Anderson won the Best Director for Leonardo DiCaprio-starrer One Battle After Another. The Leonardo DiCaprio-led film also bagged the Oscars for the Best Picture and Best Editing.

Sentimental Value bagged the Oscars for the Best International Feature Film.