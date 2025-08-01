IN10’s MovieVerse and Beacon Media partner to co-develop content from Global South

MovieVerse Studios, the mainstream content arm of IN10 Media Network, has entered into a global content partnership with Beacon Media, aiming to scale stories from the Global South across multiple platforms. The alliance plans to develop feature films, premium series, and digital-first micro-content targeting audiences across India, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and Hollywood.

Advertisement

The content partnership, announced this week, is positioned as a structural attempt to break regional silos and boost the discoverability of culturally rooted narratives in international markets. The companies claim the alliance could potentially reach a combined audience of over three billion viewers.

“We’re entering an era where collaboration, not competition, is the key to success,” said Manoj Narender Madnani, Chairman of Beacon Media. “This alliance is not just about creating content—it’s about reshaping the global entertainment landscape.”

Aditya Pittie, Managing Director of IN10 Media Network, added, “The future of storytelling depends on meaningful collaborations that bring together creativity, technology, and reach.”

Content slate spans regional cinema, digital micro-series

The alliance's early pipeline includes a Malayalam-language feature film, micro-series for platforms like YouTube Shorts and Instagram Reels, and adaptations of bestselling fiction titles by Dr. Deepak Chopra. The partnership will also focus on experimental formats tailored for younger digital audiences.

Advertisement

Vivek Krishnani, CEO of MovieVerse Studios, said, “The Global South is home to some of the most dynamic and culturally rich stories. We are excited to develop content that resonates across geographies and platforms.”

Strategic alignment with Gulf markets

The collaboration is positioned within the broader context of growing cultural and investment ties between India, Saudi Arabia, and the UAE, two of the biggest regional backers of Indian entertainment and tech ventures. Beacon Media has also announced the appointment of screenwriter Manini Priyan as Head of Content, and she will work with Fadi Ismail, former Director of Drama at MBC Group, to produce Arabic content at scale.

With the entertainment sector undergoing rapid digital transformation, both companies are betting on cross-market partnerships to push culturally resonant content beyond local markets. While specifics on release timelines or distribution partners remain undisclosed, the move reflects a wider trend of consolidating creative resources across emerging economies.