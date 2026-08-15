Independence Day 2026: Dhurandhar, Uri, Border and more patriotic movies to watch this weekend

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Bollywood movies to watch on Independence Day 2026

Dhurandhar (2025)

Where to watch: Netflix, JioHotstar

Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar brings espionage, covert operations and geopolitical intrigue to the patriotic movie lineup. Directed by Aditya Dhar, the film offers a contemporary spy-thriller take on India's intelligence world.

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Dhurandhar: The Revenge (2026)

Where to watch: Netflix, JioHotstar

The sequel takes the story forward with Ranveer Singh returning to the lead role. With a larger scale, intense action and an undercover-agent narrative, Dhurandhar: The Revenge is a fitting choice for viewers looking for a modern patriotic action thriller.

Uri: The Surgical Strike (2019)

Where to watch: Zee5

Starring Vicky Kaushal, Uri: The Surgical Strike dramatizes India's 2016 surgical strikes. The film combines military action, strategy and emotional moments while highlighting the determination of Indian armed forces.

Border (1997)

Where to watch: JioHotstar

J.P. Dutta's Border remains one of Bollywood's most iconic war films. Inspired by the Battle of Longewala during the 1971 India-Pakistan War, the film portrays the courage and sacrifice of Indian soldiers.

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Shershaah (2021)

Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video

Shershaah tells the story of Captain Vikram Batra, the Kargil War hero known for his bravery and sacrifice. Sidharth Malhotra's performance captures both the soldier's battlefield courage and his personal journey.

Rang De Basanti (2006)

Where to watch: JioHotstar, Amazon Prime Video

Aamir Khan-led Rang De Basanti connects India's freedom struggle with the frustrations of modern Indian youth. The film explores patriotism, friendship, sacrifice and the responsibility of citizens towards their country.

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Lagaan (2001)

Where to watch: Netflix

Set during British rule, Lagaan follows villagers who challenge the colonial administration through a high-stakes cricket match. The Ashutosh Gowariker directorial blends sport, resistance, unity and the fight against injustice.

Chak De! India (2007)

Where to watch: Netflix

Shah Rukh Khan stars as Kabir Khan, a former hockey player who coaches India's women's national hockey team. The film celebrates teamwork, determination and national pride while highlighting the importance of overcoming differences for a common goal.

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The Ghazi Attack (2017)

Where to watch: Netflix

This naval war thriller is set against the backdrop of the 1971 India-Pakistan War. The film focuses on the Indian Navy and the mysterious circumstances surrounding the sinking of the Pakistani submarine PNS Ghazi.

LOC: Kargil (2003)

Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video

Another J.P. Dutta war drama, LOC: Kargil chronicles the events of the 1999 Kargil conflict. Featuring a large ensemble cast, the film focuses on the soldiers who fought in one of India's most significant modern military conflicts.

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Sardar Udham (2021)

Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video

Vicky Kaushal plays revolutionary freedom fighter Udham Singh in this historical drama. The film explores his life, his response to the Jallianwala Bagh massacre and his long journey towards seeking justice.

Sam Bahadur (2023)

Where to watch: Zee5

Vicky Kaushal stars as Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw in this biographical war drama. The film follows his military career, leadership and role in India's 1971 war, making it a strong Independence Day watch.