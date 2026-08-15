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Independence Day 2026: 'Operation Safed Sagar', 'Made in India: A Titan Story' and other shows that celebrate India's history

Independence Day 2026: 'Operation Safed Sagar', 'Made in India: A Titan Story' and other shows that celebrate India's history

From the Kargil War and India's intelligence operations to Partition, scientific achievements and the growth of Indian businesses, these shows explore different chapters of India's history and identity

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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Updated Aug 15, 2026 9:00 AM IST
Independence Day 2026: 'Operation Safed Sagar', 'Made in India: A Titan Story' and other shows that celebrate India's historyIndian web series and shows to watch on Independence Day 2026

India's 80th Independence Day is a time to celebrate the country's journey, remember the sacrifices that shaped its freedom and reflect on the people and events that have contributed to modern India. While patriotic films are a popular part of August 15 celebrations, Indian OTT platforms have also brought powerful stories about freedom, war, national security, science, public service and nation-building to audiences.

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From the Kargil War and India's intelligence operations to Partition, scientific achievements and the growth of Indian businesses, these shows explore different chapters of India's history and identity. This Independence Day 2026, if you are planning an OTT marathon, here are 10 Indian web series and shows that can make your August 15 watchlist more engaging.

READ THIS: 'Batwara 1947' movie Twitter review: 'Great comeback for Sunny Deol,' say netizens on Independence Day release

Indian web series and shows to watch on Independence Day 2026

Operation Safed Sagar

Where to watch: Netflix

Set against the backdrop of the 1999 Kargil War, Operation Safed Sagar focuses on the Indian Air Force's high-altitude operations during the conflict. The series offers a closer look at the courage, strategy and challenges faced by India's air warriors.

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Made in India: A Titan Story

Where to watch: Prime Video

Set in the late 1970s, Made in India: A Titan Story follows the journey behind the creation of Titan's watch business. It presents a different side of India's story, focusing on entrepreneurship, innovation and the ambition to build a globally recognised Indian brand.

Freedom at Midnight

Where to watch: SonyLIV

Based on the events surrounding India's independence and Partition, Freedom at Midnight revisits one of the most defining periods in the country's history. The series explores the political decisions, conflicts and human cost surrounding August 1947.

Saare Jahan Se Achha

Where to watch: Netflix

This spy thriller explores India's intelligence operations against the backdrop of geopolitical tensions. With Pratik Gandhi in the lead, the series offers a gripping take on espionage and national security.

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DON'T MISS: Independence Day: Delhi on high alert after email threat targets High Court, Metro & train lines 

Rocket Boys

Where to watch: SonyLIV

Rocket Boys chronicles the lives of scientists Homi J. Bhabha and Vikram Sarabhai and their contribution to India's scientific programmes. It presents patriotism through innovation, scientific ambition and nation-building.

The Railway Men

Where to watch: Netflix

Inspired by the 1984 Bhopal gas tragedy, The Railway Men follows railway employees who risked their lives to save others during one of India's worst industrial disasters. The series highlights courage, humanity and public service.

Mumbai Diaries

Where to watch: Prime Video

Set inside the emergency room of a Mumbai hospital, Mumbai Diaries follows doctors, nurses and medical staff dealing with extraordinary situations. Its first season is set against the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks, making it a compelling story of courage and service.

The Family Man

Where to watch: Prime Video

Manoj Bajpayee's Srikant Tiwari works as an intelligence officer while trying to maintain a normal family life. The series combines espionage, action and humour while exploring the hidden pressures of national-security work.

ALSO READ: OTT releases this week (August 10-16): 'Cocktail 2', 'Reacher Season 4' and more to watch this weekend

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Special OPS

Where to watch: JioHotstar

Kay Kay Menon stars as Himmat Singh, an intelligence officer pursuing a terrorist mastermind. The series spans multiple missions and locations while offering a fictionalised look at India's intelligence operations.

The Forgotten Army – Azaadi Ke Liye

Where to watch: Prime Video

Set during India's freedom struggle, the series follows soldiers of the Indian National Army. It brings stories of sacrifice, courage and the fight against British rule to the OTT screen.

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Published on: Aug 15, 2026 9:00 AM IST
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