India elated and proud: PM Modi congratulates team 'RRR', makers of 'The Elephant Whisperers'

Academy Awards 2023: Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated the team behind RRR’s energetic mass anthem Naatu Naatu and the makers of the documentary The Elephant Whisperers on their monumental achievement and said India is elated and proud at their achievement. The Prime Minister said in a tweet the popularity of Naatu Naatu is global and that it will be a song which will be remembered for years to come.

PM Modi tweeted, “Exceptional! The popularity of Naatu Naatu is global. It will be a song that will be remembered for years to come. Congratulations to MM Keeravaani, Chandrabose, and the entire team for this prestigious honour. India is elated and proud.”

Exceptional!



The popularity of ‘Naatu Naatu’ is global. It will be a song that will be remembered for years to come. Congratulations to @mmkeeravaani, @boselyricist and the entire team for this prestigious honour.



India is elated and proud. #Oscars https://t.co/cANG5wHROt — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 13, 2023

Prime Minister Modi said in another tweet that The Elephant Whisperers highlights the importance of sustainable development. The Prime Minister wrote, “Congratulations to Kartiki Gonsalves, Guneet Monga and the entire team of The Elephant Whisperers for this honour. Their work wonderfully highlights the importance of sustainable development and living in harmony with nature.”

Congratulations to @EarthSpectrum, @guneetm and the entire team of ‘The Elephant Whisperers’ for this honour. Their work wonderfully highlights the importance of sustainable development and living in harmony with nature. #Oscars https://t.co/S3J9TbJ0OP — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 13, 2023

Naatu Naatu won against Applause from Tell It like a Woman, Hold My Hand from Top Gun: Maverick, Lift Me Up from Black Panther: Wakanda Forever and This Is A Life from Everything Everywhere All at Once in the Best Original Song category. The Elephant Whisperers, on the other hand, won against Haulout, The Martha Mitchell Effect, Stranger at a Gate, and How Do You Measure a Year? in the Best Documentary Short Film category.

While RRR’s Naatu Naatu and The Elephant Whisperers emerged victors at the prestigious award show, Shaunak Sen’s All That Breathes lost out to Navalny in the Best Documentary Feature Film category.

Also read: Oscars 2023: RRR’s Naatu Naatu wins Best Original Song at 95th Academy Awards

Also WATCH | Oscars 2023: Naatu Naatu Wins Best Original Song; MM Keeravaani, Jr NTR, Ram Charan, SS Rajamouli Celebrate Award for RRR Song

Also read: Oscars 2023: India's ‘The Elephant Whisperers’ wins Best Documentary Short Film

Also read: Deepika Padukone at Oscars 2023: Desi Twitter goes gaga as she introduces RRR team for Naatu Naatu