'Indian films banned in Pakistan but...': Pirated copies of 'Dhurandhar' sold in Karachi for Rs 16, video goes viral

Pirated DVDs of Ranveer Singh's film 'Dhurandhar' are reportedly being sold in Pakistan at extremely low prices, with YouTuber Karl Rock spotting copies available for just PKR 50, which is roughly Rs 16.

The YouTuber found out about the pirated copies of the film during his visit to Karachi's Rainbow Centre, a marketplace long known for the sale of pirated content.

Rock, who lives in India and is originally from New Zealand, recorded the moment in a video. He appeared surprised at how easily the recently released Indian film could be bought there despite restrictions on Indian movies in Pakistan.

"Indian films are banned in Pakistan, but look what I found," Rock can be heard saying in the video, adding: "This is a new film from India?

"This is an Indian film, Dhurandhar. It has been released recently," the shopkeeper replied.

"Ye film kitne ruppe ki hai? (How much for the movie?)" Rock then asks the shopkeeper, who responded: "Sir, it is for Rs 50 PKR (Rs 16).

The YouTuber also mentioned Ranveer Singh's Sindhi roots and noted that the actor's grandparents migrated to India from Pakistan during the Partition.

Producer Jyoti Deshpande earlier spoke about the film's wide reach, calling it "unprecedented." She pointed out that even though 'Dhurandhar' was released in only one language, it has still turned into one of the most-watched films in Pakistan.

After performing strongly at the box office, the film began streaming on Netflix on January 30. Within a week of its release on the platform, it climbed to the top of Netflix's weekly Top 10 list and even held the number one position in both India and Pakistan at one point, showing the scale of its popularity.