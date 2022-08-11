‘Indian Matchmaking season 2’, ‘Shabaash Mithu’; top releases in August this week 

Cinephiles unite! We got you covered if you have binge-and-chill plans for this weekend. For those who love watching guilty pleasure content, Sima Taparia is back with the second season of Indian Matchmaking. For ardent Bollywood lovers, Taapsee Pannu-starrer Shabaash Mithu is out on Netflix and Voot whereas Rashtra Kavach OM is available on Zee5. Here’s a list of the top 10 movies and series releasing on OTT platforms and in theatres in August this week.

List of 10 movies, series releasing in August

Indian Matchmaking Season 2 (Netflix)

Season 2 of the reality show follows matchmaker Sima Taparia who guides her clients in the US and India into arranged marriages. She offers an insider's perspective on the big fat Indian wedding. Besides Sima Taparia, the show features Akshay Jakhete, Aparna Shewakramani, Nadia Jagessar, Ankita Bansal and Pradhyuman Maloo.

Laal Singh Chaddha (Theatres)

The film is the official Hindi adaptation of the 1994 film Forrest Gump and has been adapted in Hindi by Atul Kulkarni. It released today across 3,500 screens in India including Tamil and Telugu markets. The movie shows Aamir Khan across different age groups. Kareena Kapoor Khan plays his love interest. The film also features Chaitanya Akkineni and Mona Singh in pivotal roles.

Raksha Bandhan (Theatres)

The film features Akshay Kumar as Lala Kedarnath, the eldest and only brother of four sisters, who runs a chaat shop started by his father. He promises his mother that he will marry only after his four sisters are married into suitable homes. The film also features Bhumi Pednekar, Sadia Khateeb, Seema Pahwa and Deepika Khanna in significant roles.

Shabaash Mithu (Netflix, Voot)

Taapsee Pannu-starrer sports drama focuses on the life and tribulations of former Indian women’s cricket team captain Mithali Raj. The film charts Raj’s story from her childhood to becoming one of the greatest batters in the world. The film will be available on Netflix and Voot from August 12. Besides Pannu, the film features Vijay Raaz, Inayat Varma, Mumtaz Sorcar and Gautam Bhimani in significant roles.

Cadaver (Disney+Hotstar)

The Amala Paul-starrer forensic thriller centres on a surgeon who accepts a difficult case involving a few strange killings. The film will be available on Disney+Hotstar from August 12. Besides Amala Paul, the film features Riythvika, Munishkanth and Harish Uthaman in significant roles.

Malayankunju (Amazon Prime Video)

The film features Fahadh Faasil (FaFa) as Anikkuttan, an ill-tempered electric technician who leads a quiet life with his mother. His life is disrupted when his neighbour’s new born baby rakes up traumatic memories from Anikkuttan’s past. Besides FaFa, the film features Rajisha Vijayan, Indrans, Jaffer Idukki, Deepak Parambol and Johny Antony in significant roles.

Rashtra Kavach OM (Zee5)

The film focuses on Om, who has to fight terrorists and amnesia to restore his father’s honour. The film is streaming on Zee5 and the cast include Aditya Roy Kapoor, Sanjana Sanghi, Ashutosh Rana, Jackie Shrff and Prakash Raj.

Day Shift (Netflix)

A Los Angeles-based vampire hunter has a week to come up with money to pay for his kid’s tuition and braces. The film will stream on Netflix from August 12. Besides Foxx, the film features Snoop Dogg, Dave Franco, Natasha Liu Bordizzo, Karla Souza and Eric Lange.

Nikamma (Netflix)

The Sabbir Khan film focuses on a man and his new sister-in-law who must put their differences aside when they are stuck in a lawless town. The film is a remake of the Telugu film Middle Class Abbayi (MCA), which featured Nani in the lead role. It features Abhimanyu Dasani, Shilpa Shetty Kundra, Shirley Setia and Samir Soni in significant roles.

Brooklyn Nine-Nine Season 8 (Netflix)

This is the eighth season of the popular comedy series Brooklyn Nine-Nine which follows the lives of a group of detectives in a New York precinct. The series features Andy Samberg, Melissa Fumero, Terry Crews, Joe Lo Truglio, Stephanie Beatriz and Andre Braugher in significant roles.

