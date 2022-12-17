INOX sold 863 tonnes of popcorn, 19.38 lakh samosas, 10.96 lakh dimsums in 2022

When it comes to food, there are very few places as exciting as India. Coupled with that, the love for cinema, and the combination is unbeatable.

To give a perspective, INOX Leisure sold a whopping 863 tonnes of popcorn, 19.38 lakh samosas and 82 tonnes fries in the year 2022.

These facts were revealed in the first edition of its 'Cinema Food Report 2022 -- What India ate at cinemas'. The report highlighted the food choices of 70 million Indian cinema goers at INOX in 2022.

Mumbai ate more 'popcorn' while South gobbled up 'samosas'

The report highlighted that Mumbai alone ate more popcorn than 29 cities of India. Three major Souther cities including Bengaluru, Chennai, and Hyderabad, grabbed 10.7% of total samosas sold at INOX nationally.

The love for 'crunchy' nachos

Bengaluru techies loved crunching nachos, thereby consuming 11.25% of the total nachos sold at INOX across India. Meanwhile, Chennai, Madurai and Salem consumed 55% of 3,38,859 puffs sold at INOX.

'Beverage' junction

The report revealed that 38.15 lakh litres of coke was sold during the year. Moreover, cinegoers guzzled 20.28 lakh cups of tea and coffee in the year.

Top cities for 'sandwiches' and 'burgers'

5,16,958 sandwiches and 2,86,621 burgers were sold in the year 2022 at INOX. Madurai and Salem were among the top 10 sandwich-consuming cities ahead of Lucknow, Gurugram, Pune, and Delhi. Vizag consumed more burgers than Mumbai and Gurugram.

'Chinese food' emerged as favourite among Indians

INOX served 10.96 lakh pieces of dimsums and over 40,000 noodles and fried rice dishes in 2022. At 2.21 lakh pieces, Kolkata topped the list of momo eaters followed distantly by Delhi at 79,436 pieces.

Overall, INOX claimed that it processed over 29 digital food and beverages (F&B) transactions every minute of the year.

