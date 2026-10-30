Inside Ramayana’s VFX universe: How DNEG is building a mythological world for global cinema

Planned as a two-part cinematic adaptation, the first instalment is scheduled for November 2026, with the second planned for 2027. The film is being made for IMAX, underlining the production’s focus on delivering a large-scale theatrical experience for Indian and international audiences.

READ THIS: From ₹9 lakh per episode to ₹4,000 crore: How Ramayana’s budget has evolved from TV to global cinema

Why visual effects matter for Ramayana

Adapting the Ramayana for the big screen presents challenges beyond conventional filmmaking. The story features vast landscapes, mythological settings, elaborate battles and characters whose world must feel visually consistent and believable.

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Visual effects help filmmakers to create or extend environments representing Ayodhya and Lanka, construct digital landscapes, enhance battle sequences and integrate computer-generated elements with physical sets and actors’ performances.

The production also brings together international creative talent. Production designers Ravi Bansal and Ramsey Avery are part of the team, while action choreography is led by Terry Notary and Guy Norris. Their work complements the visual effects process, connecting physical performances, camera movements, set design and digital imagery.

The IMAX format adds another dimension to the challenge, as the finished images must work effectively on a large screen. However, the makers have not publicly disclosed the total number of visual effects shots, DNEG’s precise share of the work or a detailed breakdown of the techniques used for individual sequences.

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ReDefine and the role of Brahma AI

DNEG is working alongside ReDefine, another company within the Prime Focus Group, which is involved in visual effects and digital intermediate work. The collaboration highlights the importance of specialist teams in large-scale productions, where modelling, animation, lighting, compositing and colour grading must come together seamlessly.

The wider Prime Focus technology ecosystem also includes Brahma AI and research into artificial intelligence and real-time production workflows. Such technologies could support selected tasks in visual development, image processing and post-production.

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DNEG’s journey from Interstellar to Dune

Founded in London in 1998 as Double Negative, DNEG expanded its operations following its 2014 merger with Prime Focus World. The company has since established itself as a major player in visual effects, animation and creative technology, working across Hollywood blockbusters, television and other screen-based formats.

According to its published awards record, DNEG has won eight Academy Awards for Best Visual Effects since 2011, alongside eight BAFTA Awards and 26 Visual Effects Society Awards.

Its portfolio includes Christopher Nolan’s Inception (2010), Interstellar (2014) and Tenet (2020), as well as Blade Runner 2049 (2017), First Man (2018), Dune: Part One (2021) and Dune: Part Two (2024).

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The studio won the Academy Award for Best Visual Effects for Inception in 2011, Interstellar in 2015, Blade Runner 2049 in 2018, Tenet in 2021 and both Dune instalments at the 2022 and 2025 ceremonies, respectively. It also won for Ex Machina in 2016 and First Man in 2019.