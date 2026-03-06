'Iran-Israel conflict a blessing in disguise': Exhibitors after 'Toxic' makers postpone release, pave way for 'Dhurandhar 2'

Escalating tensions in West Asia have unexpectedly reshaped the release plans of two major Hindi films. Industry insiders and cinema exhibitors say the geopolitical situation has effectively prevented a high-profile box office clash between Yash's Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups and Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar 2, which were earlier scheduled to arrive in theatres on March 19.

The makers of Toxic recently announced that the film's release would be postponed to June 4. The decision came amid concerns that the ongoing Iran-Israel conflict could hurt the film's overseas earnings, particularly in the Middle East, which remains an important market for large-scale Indian releases.

As a result of the delay, Aditya Dhar-directorial Dhurandhar 2 will now be the only major Hindi release hitting theatres on March 19. Cinema owners and trade experts say the postponement has eased pressure on exhibitors, who often face challenges when two big-budget films are released on the same weekend.

Trade analyst Girish Wankhede said that although the geopolitical situation is serious, it has inadvertently helped the film industry avoid a difficult box office clash.

"When two films release together, the audience gets divided, and exhibitors face scheduling challenges. If a multiplex has five shows, they may need to split them between the films. In that sense, the Iran-Israel conflict has turned out to be a blessing in disguise, as both Toxic and Dhurandhar 2 will now get solo releases," he told PTI.

Industry insiders explain that when two major films compete on the same day, theatre owners are forced to divide screen space and show timings, which can affect revenue potential for both titles.

Kamal Gianchandani, CEO of PVR INOX Pictures, said exhibitors would have been able to manage both films, but the postponement was understandable given the global situation.

He said the ongoing conflict has affected the Middle East market, which contributes significantly to overseas box office collections. According to him, the decision to move Toxic's release date was beyond the control of exhibitors and distributors, but ultimately works well for both films.

With Toxic shifting to June, Dhurandhar 2 now has a clear window in March. The sequel to the successful spy thriller is expected to attract strong audiences, especially as it will also be released in additional languages, including Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam and Kannada.

Trade experts say the change in release plans could benefit both projects, allowing Dhurandhar 2 to enjoy an uninterrupted run in theatres while giving Toxic a fresh release window later in the year.