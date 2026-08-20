Is 'Awarapan 3' on the cards? Writer drops big hint after 'Awarapan 2’ turns blockbuster

How the Ending Sets Up Awarapan 3

The film concludes with Shivam (Hashmi) rescuing trafficked children from Zorawar, only to be drawn into the orbit of Nafisa (Shabana Azmi), who aided him in exchange for future services. The final scene shows Shivam joining Nafisa’s gang, implying his journey is far from over.

Siddiqui highlights Azmi’s role as pivotal to the sequel’s architecture. “She has that solid presence where, even if you don't see her on screen throughout the film, she is manipulating the character's journey without him even realising,” he told Hindustan Times. “I think it was a very crucial role, and she's hopefully set up for greater things.”

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Is Awarapan 3 in the Works?

When asked directly about a third part, Siddiqui stopped short of confirmation but expressed enthusiasm. “As for part three, Vishesh (Bhatt, the film’s producer) and I have not had time to speak beyond just a few messages after the film came out,” he said. “I am yet to hear from him what his plans are. I hope he thinks of it soon, of taking it forward soon, and then we'll see what it is. I'm very excited.”

For now, the writer is focused on the film’s success. “I'm so happy that Vishesh has managed to realise his vision with this film because he was very passionate about bringing Awarapan back, and now that it's come back, it's also done well,” Siddiqui added.

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Box Office Surge: From Cult Flop to Franchise Turnaround

The Nitin Kakkar-directed sequel has collected ₹107.50 crore net in India and ₹128.62 crore gross domestically by Day 6, with worldwide gross at ₹153.59 crore. On its sixth day (Wednesday), the film earned ₹6.75 crore net across 11,071 shows, marking a 16% dip but sustaining momentum after a record-breaking opening. Overseas, it added ₹1.50 crore on Day 6, taking the international total to ₹25.30 crore.

Made on a reported ₹45 crore budget, Awarapan 2 has more than doubled its cost in India net alone, repairing the legacy of the 2007 original that earned just ₹12 crore worldwide despite later becoming a cult classic.

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Awarapan 2 cast, reviews

Starring Disha Patani, Suvinder Vicky, Vijayant Kohli, and Atul Kumar alongside Hashmi, Awarapan 2 opened to mixed-to-positive reviews but was embraced by audiences, racing toward the ₹200 crore mark globally.