Is Karan Johar-backed 'Homebound', India's official entry to Oscars, a remake? What we know

The Karan Johar-backed Homebound, which was India's official entry to the Oscars, is at the centre of attention for all the wrong reasons after a comparison between the independent film Dihadi and Neeraj Ghaywan's directorial Homebound went viral.

The discussion began when the Dihadi team shared an Instagram reel placing scenes from their film alongside shots from Homebound, pointing out striking visual similarities between the two films. The side-by-side clips focused on similarities in framing, tone and visual treatment, prompting viewers to take a closer look at the parallels.

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Through the post, the filmmakers also revisited the context in which Dihadi was created, highlighting its scale and intent. They wrote, "With Just 1 camera, 2 directors, actors and 1 DOP, the entire film having the length of 1hr 27mins was shot in just 12 days in January 2021. Most migrant workers are daily wage workers. And that's why we named our film "Dihadi"

The makers, identified as @_niidhi and @mayukhapatel (formerly Pooja Patel), said they came across Homebound only recently, despite it releasing in India in September 2025. Reflecting on their reaction, they added, "Homebound was released in September, 2025 in India. But we watched it just before few days and film's visuals got our attention as resemblances are uncanny!"

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At the same time, the team clarified that the post was not meant as an allegation. "P.S. We are not trying to defame anyone or we aren't claiming anything against makers. This reel was made to bring awareness for small budget films," the caption stated.

The post has since triggered mixed reactions online. While some users strongly criticised the similarities, others urged caution before concluding.

One user wrote, "It's not even a copy, they literally stole the efforts of the people who made it without shame, how can they do it?" Another commented, "I get your point, but homebound looks a lot more cinematic for sure."

Several users also expressed support for the indie creators. "I was a big admirer of Homebound until I saw this. You guys deserve the best applause," one comment read, while another noted, "Interesting how similar ideas appear years later in bigger films. Indie creators like the makers of Dihadi (2021) truly deserve more recognition."