It's raining nominations for RRR! SS Rajamouli’s film wins five nominations at Critics Choice Awards

SS Rajamouli directorial blockbuster RRR has bagged five big nominations at the Critics Choice Awards after winning two big nominations at the Golden Globes 2023. The period action drama, which features Junior NTR and Ram Charan Teja in lead roles, has won nominations in categories like best picture, best director (SS Rajamouli), best visual effects, best foreign language film, and best song (Naatu Naatu).

Critics Choice Association represents more than 600 media critics and entertainment journalists across the US and Canada.

Recently, RRR bagged nominations for best original song (Naatu Naatu) and best non-English picture at the Golden Globes 2023. RRR is the only Indian film to make it to the nominations among other entries like Chhello Show, Kantara, and Gangubai Kathiawadi. RRR was submitted independently for consideration under several categories. India’s official entry to the Oscars is the Gujarati film Chhello Show.

RRR was made on a budget of over Rs 400 crore and went on to rake in Rs 772.1 crore in terms of the domestic box office. The period action flick minted huge bucks globally as RRR’s global box office collections stand at Rs 1,125 crore, according to sacnilk.com.

The film focuses on the life and friendship between freedom fighter Komaram Bheem and Alluri Seetharamaraju. Besides Junior NTR and Ram Charan Teja, the film featured Alia Bhatt, Shriya Saran, Ajay Devgn, Ray Stevenson and Olivia Morris in significant roles.

Also read: Golden Globes 2023: RRR nominated for Best Non-English Language Film category