'I've never been to Beijing in my life': Anurag Kashyap on 'Bollywood guy' mention in Epstein Files

Filmmaker Anurag Kashyap's name surfaced in the Epstein Files, which have created quite the stir around the globe. He is referred to in one of the emails as the "Bollywood guy" and a "Famous Bollywood director" who came on board for an event connected to disgraced financier Jeffrey Epstein.

The alleged event was scheduled to be held in Beijing in 2017. The reference to Kashyap appears in a correspondence between Epstein and individuals, including Giuseppe Bersani, Gino Yu, and Ornella Corazza.

Kashyap, known for films such as Gangs of Wasseypur, said in a recent interview that he does not have a clue about all of this.

He told HT City in an interview, "I've no clue about this. I get invitations as a speaker, about 15 a month. I rarely respond. Also, I have never been to Beijing in my life!"

Further, he said that the nature of the documents is not convincing. "It is some random email, that's self-explanatory. The click baits in my name are more popular than my films."

The documents do not confirm whether Kashyap attended any event or not, or whether he ever met Epstein. They also do not indicate that he participated in, or knew about, Epstein's criminal activities. The reference simply lists names of people allegedly expected or suggested to be a part of gatherings without evidence of follow-through.

The Epstein Files have caused uproar on and off social media due to the sheer severity of the crimes and involvement of some of the richest and most powerful public figures globally.

Some of the most popular names are US President Donald Trump, Bill Gates, Elon Musk, former US President George Bush, Richard Branson, and former British Royal Prince Andrew.

Kashyap is not the only Indian whose name is mentioned in the Epstein Files. Mira Nair, Nandita Das, Deepak Chopra and Anil Ambani are among some of the Indians mentioned in the tranche of documents.