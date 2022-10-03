'Jaani Dushman levels of CGI': Netizens react to Prabhas-starrer Adipurush's teaser

Soon after the teaser of Prabhas and Kriti Sanon-starrer mythological drama Adipurush dropped on Sunday at around 7 pm, netizens commented on the poor quality of CGI with some likening it to films like Jaani Dushman and mobile games like Temple Run. A user also claimed that some scenes featuring Saif Ali Khan as Lankeshwar Ravana were lifted up from the popular HBO series Game of Thrones.

A user tweeted with a crying emoji, “Bruh this is Jaani Dushman levels of CGI.” Another user noted, “#AdipurushTeaser These guys make such cheap stuff to mockk Hindus and later lament that they are getting boycotted! Guys, if this is how you are going to portray Ravana, good luck.”

Some users, on the other hand, said the quality of CGI and VFX does not matter and that this is Ramayana and people will go with their family to watch nevertheless. A user wrote, “It’s not about VFX. It’s all about Ramayan, Lord Ram and Prabhas. Families will flood to theatres to make kids know about our Lord Ram. Mark my word. They’ll excuse everything. It’s a solid 2,000 crore movie. International hit.”

Users also went onto compare Adipurush with the 1992 Indo-Japanese anime film Ramayana: The Legend of Prince Rama. A user wrote, “A Japanese anime team had better understanding of Ramayana over so called Bollywood directors. Let that sink in.” Another user tweeted, “I was afraid that the teaser would be amazing but as expected Prabhas never fails us with his crown “I will act only in big budget movies”. Even Ramayana movie was extraordinary in those days.”

Here’s how netizens reacted to Adipurush’s teaser unveiled on Sunday

Directed by Om Raut, Adipurush is all set to release on January 12 next year ahead of Sankranti and has been made on a humongous budget of around Rs 500 crore. The film focuses on Raghava (Prabhas) who travelled to Lanka to rescue his wife Janaki (Kriti Sanon) abducted by Lankesh (Saif Ali Khan) almost 7,000 years back.

