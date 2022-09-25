Jahangir Jani’s watercolours reveal possibilities for experiencing art as poetry 

A persistent memory shapes our futures. Attempting to arrive at some clarity, by reiterating the one memory with multiples of what seems like the same work, persistence has created its own rhythm and cadence. Each element echoes an altered sound, tantalisingly close to establishing meaning and yet defying definition. – Jahangir Asgar Jani

Not every experience needs description; some are sufficient unto themselves. Some forms of art too, are meant to be felt and not understood.

Pareidolia: Songs of (Dis)Belief is an ongoing exhibition of a series of watercolours by Jahangir Jani at Latitude 28, Lado Sarai in New Delhi. The exhibition is curated by Bhavna Kakar. In Jani's own words, the show is one to be "experienced".

Paintings that can be felt

“I have nothing to explain for the series except that the viewer may want to feel the paintings and experience them like music. Not every expression needs to be broken down to meaning,” Jani told Business Today.

The ‘meaning’ of his art says Jani generates itself in the moment and space when the viewer looks at his art. The connotation, therefore, lies in the sensorial response of the viewer to the colours, form and language of his work.

With this series, Jani steps aside from sculptures for a bit and alters his artistic language, to create a more fluid expression with colours. The imagery is that of architecture blending in with calligraphy. For many who follow Jani’s work, the series is a surprise.

Perception of art as poetry

“It is human nature to expect the same again and again from an artist or a musician. We like to put a connotation to a certain person or what they are out there to say. It is not necessary that the artist has only one linear expression, but he too sometimes settles down to a uniform language of art. To me, it is unnecessary to conform to such an expectation, so if an element of surprise has arrived with the series of watercolours, so be it,” Jani said.

Jani’s art like his artistic journey is based on spontaneity. He believes, “If it is not from the heart, there is no point.”

It was also the pull of the heart that made him change his career in Finance to become an artist. Jahangir completed his Bachelor’s of Commerce from Mumbai University in1977.

A self-taught artist, Jani is primarily wary about being boxed into a group, identity, or affiliation. His work, he says is not about particular geography or Islamic theology – there is no rigidity but an all-encompassing open-minded response to existence.

Knows shapes, unknown realisation

The artworks could be interpreted as poetry realised than recited; felt than narrated. The meaning eventually sinks in and comprehension envelops as the art opens the audience to the possibilities of fluidity beyond the fixation of ideas or imagery.

Jani has held 17 solo shows since 1990 and participated in several group exhibitions in India as well as abroad. His short films have been exhibited in festivals in India, USA, UK, Canada, Korea and several countries in Europe.



The exhibition is open till October 5.

