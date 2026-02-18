'Jails should have smoking area': Rajpal Yadav after his release in ₹ 9 crore debt case

Actor Rajpal Yadav has called for designated smoking areas in jails, similar to those at railway stations and airports.

After his release from Tihar Jail, he said he was deeply touched by the love and support he received from people.

He stressed that prisons should be reform centres, giving inmates structured opportunities to change. “It is often difficult to judge from outside who is a hardened criminal and who made a one-time mistake,” he said while speaking to news agency PTI.

“My advocate Bhaskar Upadhyay will officially respond to all legal questions,” he added, noting that he would not speak to the media for the next two days due to a family wedding and would address queries later in a press conference.

Rajpal also clarified, “I was born in India, had never changed my passport, and continue to remain a voter in my village.” He said he wants to focus on earning more, not seeking sympathy: “I want to increase my earnings, not change my currency… Laugh at Rajpal Yadav or laugh because of Rajpal Yadav.”

Yadav was sent to jail last week after the high court rejected his plea for more time to repay nearly Rs 9 crore in a cheque-bounce case.

The Delhi High Court on Monday suspended his sentence till March 18 and allowed his release after he deposited Rs 1.5 crore with the complainant, M/s Murali Projects Pvt Ltd.

After he surrendered, actors Sonu Sood and Gurmeet Choudhary, along with music composer Rao Inderjit Yadav, offered financial support to his family and urged others to help.

Rajpal Yadav's journey

An alumnus of the National School of Drama, Rajpal Yadav is a veteran actor and comedian with over 20 years in Hindi cinema.

He first gained attention as the villain in Jungle (2000), winning a Screen Award, and became known for comic roles in hits like Hungama, Waqt, Garam Masala, Phir Hera Pheri and Dhol.

He has acted in around 150 films across multiple languages and made his directorial debut with Ata Pata Laapata (2012). Recent works include Total Dhamaal, Pati Patni Aur Woh, Coolie No 1, Hungama 2, Bhoot Police, and Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, along with Ardh and Thai Massage.