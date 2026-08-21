'Jana Nayagan' OTT release: When and where to watch Thalapathy Vijay’s farewell film? Check details here

When and where to watch

Jana Nayagan will begin streaming on ZEE5 from August 21. The film, which released theatrically on July 23 after months of delays, will now be available for audiences to watch from home.

ZEE5 Tamil announced the release with a promotional post featuring Vijay, confirming that the actor’s final film is ready for its digital audience. Jana Nayagan will release in Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada.

Advertisement

What is Jana Nayagan about?

The film follows Thalapathy Vetri Kondan, played by Vijay, who takes responsibility for raising Viji, portrayed by Mamitha Baiju. He helps her become a strong and independent woman who eventually joins the Army.

However, his life takes an unexpected turn when he encounters his old enemy, John Himmler, played by Bobby Deol. The political action drama also features Pooja Hegde, Gautham Vasudev Menon, Prakash Raj and Narain in key roles.

Why was Jana Nayagan delayed?

Jana Nayagan was initially scheduled to hit theatres on January 9, but its release was pushed back after the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) did not certify the film in time.

ALSO READ: Vijay’s last film creates a storm: Fans turn theatres into celebration zones

Advertisement

The film was screened by the CBFC examining committee in December 2025, following which certain cuts were suggested. The makers reportedly accepted the recommendations and resubmitted the film. However, complaints regarding some scenes resulted in the film being referred to a revising committee, causing further delays.

The film also suffered another setback when an HD print was reportedly leaked online.

Jana Nayagan box office performance

Despite the delays and challenges surrounding its release, Jana Nayagan has recorded a substantial theatrical run. According to figures reported by The Sacnilk, the film has earned ₹ 196.89 crore nett and ₹ 229.30 crore gross in India.

Its overseas earnings stand at around ₹ 93.50 crore gross, taking its reported worldwide collection to ₹ 322.80 crore. The makers also recently held a success meet in Chennai.