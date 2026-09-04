From stories linked to Krishna’s legacy and Dwarka to the epic Kurukshetra war and contemporary interpretations of faith, these titles offer varied viewing options for the festival. Here are five movies and series worth adding to your Janmashtami 2026 watchlist.

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Kalki 2898 AD

Where to watch Kalki 2898 AD: Netflix

Released in 2024, Kalki 2898 AD blends science fiction with Hindu mythology. The story is set in the future during the end of Kali Yuga and revolves around the prophesied arrival of Lord Vishnu's final avatar, Kalki. The film also draws heavily from the Mahabharata, making it an interesting modern mythology watch for Janmashtami. It is available in Hindi on Netflix, while Prime Video also carries the film.

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Karthikeya 2

Where to watch Karthikeya 2: Amazon Prime Video

The 2022 Telugu film Karthikeya 2, available in Hindi, is one of the most relevant modern movies for a Krishna-themed watchlist. The story follows Dr Karthikeya as he travels to Dwarka and becomes involved in a centuries-old mystery surrounding Lord Krishna's sacred anklet.

Kurukshetra: The Great War of Mahabharata

Where to watch Kurukshetra: Netflix

This 2025 animated series retells the Mahabharata through different perspectives across the 18 days of the Kurukshetra war. Since Krishna plays a crucial role in the Mahabharata and the Bhagavad Gita, the series is a natural addition to a Janmashtami watchlist.

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Mahabharat

Where to watch Mahabharat: JioHotstar

The 2013 Star Plus series Mahabharat brings the epic story of the Pandavas and Kauravas to the screen, with Krishna playing a pivotal role in the narrative. The series also brings several important episodes from the epic to the screen, including the Bhagavad Gita, Krishna's conversations with the Pandavas and his efforts to prevent the war

OMG – Oh My God!

Where to watch OMG – Oh My God!: JioHotstar

Akshay Kumar and Paresh Rawal's 2012 Hindi film takes a contemporary and satirical look at faith and religion. Akshay Kumar plays a character representing Lord Krishna, who becomes a guiding figure for Kanji Lalji Mehta as he takes his fight against religious exploitation to court.