Jesse Eisenberg to not feature in 'The Social Network' sequel. Here's who'll play Mark Zuckerberg instead

Actor Jesse Eisenberg has opened up about his decision to decline an offer to reprise his Oscar-nominated role as Mark Zuckerberg in the upcoming The Social Network sequel, admitting that rejecting filmmaker Aaron Sorkin felt “almost like letting down America.”

Speaking to Variety at the Los Angeles premiere of Minions & Monsters, Eisenberg revealed that Sorkin personally approached him about returning for the follow-up, now titled The Social Reckoning. However, the actor ultimately decided against reprising his portrayal of Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg.

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“It’s an honour to speak to Aaron in any capacity, because he’s so articulate and charming and so bright,” Eisenberg said. He added that they discussed the project for several days and praised Sorkin’s ability to persuade people through conversation and storytelling. “The way Aaron speaks, he speaks so wonderfully as he writes that in a way, if you’re not going to do something with him, it feels almost like you’re letting down America.”

When asked why he chose not to return, Eisenberg said he is pursuing a different path in his career and personal life.

“I just told him I’m moving in different directions in my life,” Eisenberg said. “I don’t want to be associated with that character.”

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The actor stressed that his decision should not be interpreted as criticism of the film itself. According to Eisenberg, the sequel is expected to be a strong project, and his reasons for stepping away are unrelated to its quality. “All of my reasons for not wanting to do the movie have nothing to do with how wonderful the movie is, and will be,” he said.

Jesse Eisenberg recalls telling Aaron Sorkin he didn’t want to reprise his role as Mark Zuckerberg in “The Social Reckoning,” saying he was “moving in different directions” and no longer wanted to be “associated with the character”:



“The way Aaron speaks, in a way, if you’re not… pic.twitter.com/qYkQTXgcsO — Variety (@Variety) June 28, 2026

Eisenberg famously portrayed Zuckerberg in the 2010 film The Social Network, directed by David Fincher and written by Sorkin. The film chronicled the creation of Facebook and earned widespread critical acclaim, including an Academy Award nomination for Eisenberg's performance.

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The sequel, The Social Reckoning, will instead feature Jeremy Strong as Zuckerberg. The film is reportedly inspired by The Facebook Files investigations and will examine Facebook’s influence, controversies and internal practices in the years following its meteoric rise.

Sorkin first announced plans for a follow-up in 2024 and later confirmed that he spent several days trying to convince Eisenberg to return before ultimately moving forward with a new cast. The Social Reckoning is scheduled to be released on October 9, 2026.