Jhulan Goswami biopic Chakda Express teaser released; here's how the internet reacted

The teaser of Anushka Sharma’s upcoming film – Chakda Xpress released on January 6. In the film, the actress is essaying the role of former Indian women’s team captain Jhulan Goswami.

Anushka shared the minute-long teaser on her official Twitter account and tweeted, “It is a really special film because it is essentially a story of tremendous sacrifice. Chakda Xpress is inspired by the life and times of former Indian captain Jhulan Goswami and it will be an eye-opener into the world of women’s cricket.”

It is a really special film because it is essentially a story of tremendous sacrifice. Chakda Xpress is inspired by the life and times of former Indian captain Jhulan Goswami and it will be an eye-opener into the world of women’s cricket. pic.twitter.com/eRCl6tLvEu — Anushka Sharma (@AnushkaSharma) January 6, 2022

The actress also talked about Jhulan Goswami’s life struggle in the thread and signed off by saying, “As a cricketing nation, we have to give our women cricketers their due. Jhulan’s story is truly an underdog story in the history of cricket in India and the film is our celebration of her spirit.”

Meanwhile, the film's teaser has drawn mixed reactions from netizens. While some welcomed Anuskha back after three years and showed excitement, others were aghast at her brownface and Bengali accent. “They could have easily hired some Bengali actress to portray Jhulan Goswami in Chakda Express but they hired Anushka Sharma, made her do brownface and her fake Bengali accent just sucks,” a user tweeted.

Anushka Sharma has signed three premium Bollywood projects, two of which are theatrical releases whereas Chakda Xpress is a Netflix original film. Its release date has not yet been announced.

