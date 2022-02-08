'Jhund' teaser out on YouTube; 'Kashmir Files' to release on March 11

Football and film enthusiasts unite! Teaser of the Amitabh Bachchan-starrer biographical film Jhund has finally been released today. This film, directed by Nagraj Manjule, will release on March 4 in theatres near you.



The teaser begins with a group of kids jamming together and then goes onto reveal Bachchan’s look as a retired sports professor and also the kids’ faces. Bachchan is seen essaying the role of a retired sports professor and soccer coach Vijay Barse who encourages the street children to build a football team and find a purpose in life.







Jhund is based on the life of a soccer coach Vijay Barse, who founded Slum Soccer – an organisation that aims to uplift underprivileged children using football. The film stars Amitabh Bachchan in the lead role and has been directed by Nagraj Popatrao Manjule. Manjule became famous due to his superhit Marathi film Sairat, which was later, adapted into Dhadak and marked the debut of Ishan Khattar and Jahnvi Kapoor in Bollywood.



The film, which marks the first collaboration between Bachchan and Manjule, was announced in February 2019 and was supposed to hit the theatres in May 2020 but got repeatedly postponed due to the coronavirus crisis.



Meanwhile, the Vivek Agnihotri-directorial The Kashmir Files is all set to hit the silver screen on March 11. This film is based on the life of the Kashmiri Pandits during the Kashmir insurgency in 1990. The film stars actors like Pallavi Joshi, Anupam Kher, Darshan Kumar, Mithun Chakraborty, Chinmay Mandlekar and Puneet Issar in pivotal roles.

ANNOUNCEMENT: #TheKashmirFiles is releasing in THEATRES on March 11.

Please support and bless us. pic.twitter.com/knDAxPJAwH — Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri (@vivekagnihotri) February 8, 2022

