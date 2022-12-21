Jr NTR, Ram Charan-starrer RRR features on British Film Institute's The 50 best films of 2022 list

SS Rajamouli’s blockbuster period action drama RRR has made it to the British Film Institute’s 'The 50 best films of 2022' list. The movie is among the top 10 movies on this list among films like Golden Lion winner All the Beauty and the Bloodshed, Jordan Peele’s Nope, critically acclaimed Martin McDonagh directorial The Banshees of Inisherin, and Charlotte Wells’ Aftersun.

RRR’s citation written by Sam Wigley said the film, also known as Rise Roar Revolt or Roudram Ranam Rudhiram, is a “money-on-the-screen CGI-enabled action fantasy”. The citation further reads, “In place of the grinding self-seriousness of the western superhero picture, RRR boasts a kind of Olympian exuberance running through both its action and its musical sequences.”

RRR is however not the only Indian movie to feature on this list. Shaunak Sen’s documentary All That Breathes features in the 32nd spot on this list. This documentary focuses on two Muslim brothers who run a bird surgery in Delhi.

The citation of All That Breathes written by Nick Bradshaw reads, “In the dingy environs of a concrete workshop on a tumbledown street in north-east Delhi- in the smoggy skies above and the waste grounds below- Shaunak Sen’s deft, visionary documentary finds the modern city teeming with life, which is to say a crucible of struggle, ferment, resilience and reinvention. ‘Evolution favours experimentation’, we’re told in this fraught fable of two brothers aiding Delhi’s black kites as they fall out of the sky. The film suggests a spiral dance between the possibility and the necessity of adaptation.”

The SS Rajamouli directorial is set in the 1920s and focuses on the imaginary friendship between freedom fighters Alluri Seetharamaraju and Komaram Bheem. The film features Jr NTR, Ram Charan, Alia Bhatt, Ajay Devgn, and Ray Stevenson in lead roles. RRR is available on Netflix in Hindi and in Tamil, Telugu, and Malayalam on Disney+Hotstar and Zee5 respectively.

