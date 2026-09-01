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Julie Andrews at 90: 'The Sound of Music' star reveals why she still feels much younger than her age

Julie Andrews at 90: 'The Sound of Music' star reveals why she still feels much younger than her age

Andrews said that rather than trying to reverse the effects of ageing, she focused on staying engaged with life, continuing to learn and keeping herself active.

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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Updated Sep 1, 2026 2:55 AM IST
Julie Andrews at 90: 'The Sound of Music' star reveals why she still feels much younger than her ageAndrews' extraordinary career has lasted for more than seven decades. She became a global star after portraying Mary Poppins in the 1964 Disney classic

Julie Andrews may have turned 90, but the Hollywood legend says she does not necessarily feel her age.

The celebrated actress and singer, best known for Mary Poppins and The Sound of Music, has spoken to Yahoo Life about ageing, staying active, and the simple habits that have helped her maintain a youthful outlook.

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Andrews has long believed that staying physically active is an important part of ageing well. Over the years, she has incorporated exercise into her routine, including morning workouts, walking, yoga and ballet-inspired movements. Rather than following intense fitness regimes, her approach has focused on keeping her body flexible and continuing to move regularly.

A youthful outlook at 90

For Andrews, staying young is not simply about physical fitness. She has also placed considerable importance on keeping her mind active.

The actress has previously suggested that she still feels much younger than her chronological age, saying she sometimes feels as though she is in her 50s. Maintaining mental sharpness, curiosity and an interest in the world have remained important parts of her approach to ageing, according to Yahoo Life.

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Her philosophy reflects a broader approach that prioritises consistency rather than quick fixes. Instead of trying to reverse the effects of ageing, Andrews has focused on remaining engaged with life, continuing to learn and keeping herself active.

From Hollywood icon to cultural legend

Andrews' extraordinary career has lasted for more than seven decades. She became a global star after portraying Mary Poppins in the 1964 Disney classic, a performance that earned her the Academy Award for Best Actress.

Just a year later, she delivered another career-defining performance as Maria von Trapp in The Sound of Music. The 1965 musical became a worldwide cultural phenomenon and cemented Andrews' status as one of the most recognisable stars of her generation.

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Her performances in both films remain closely associated with Hollywood's golden era, while her distinctive singing voice and elegant screen presence have made her an enduring figure in popular culture.

Still working beyond the screen

Although Andrews no longer appears regularly in front of the camera, she has continued to remain active in entertainment and publishing. She has lent her voice to major projects, including Bridgerton, where she narrates the series as the mysterious Lady Whistledown. She has also continued working as an author and creative collaborator.

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Published on: Sep 1, 2026 2:55 AM IST
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