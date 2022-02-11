'Kacha Badam' singer Bhuban Badyakar felicitated by West Bengal police

Someone famous once said life is extremely unpredictable. Well, the adage holds true, especially when you are Bhuban Badyakar from West Bengal’s Birbhum district, the viral song 'Kacha Badam' singer.

As a gesture of recognising Badyakar for his immensely viral song, the West Bengal police on Friday felicitated the peanut seller at its headquarters in Kolkata.



Earlier, Badyakar had told India Today that he never thought that the song he created to attract customers could become such a big hit overnight. “I feel privileged. Never thought that I’d reach here. God’s grace. Never dreamt of this. I just made the song, never thought it’d be [so] highlighted,” the Kacha Badam composer said.



Kacha Badam was remixed over a month back by RonE and Pragya Dutta and has garnered over 54 million views at the time of writing this story. Badyakar said that he came to know that the song became an internet sensation through phone and YouTube. He also noted that people from Bangladesh came and asked him about his wellbeing after the song became viral.





This song became such a big hit with netizens and celebrities alike that Allu Arjun’s little daughter Arha chose neither Srivalli nor Saami Saami from Allu Arjun’s blockbuster movie Pushpa: The Rise. The little munchkin instead went for Kacha Badam. The DJ actor shared a reel of his daughter performing on the viral track with the caption, “My [little] badham Arha.”

For those unversed, Badyakar is a peanut seller from Birbhum. He is known for composing the viral song Kacha Badam. Badyakar composed this particular song to attract customers while travelling to villages for selling peanuts in exchange for small trinkets and broken household items. His family comprises his wife, two sons, and a daughter. Badyakar sells 3-4 kg of peanuts every day and earned Rs 200-250 but after Kacha Badam became an internet sensation, his sales went up more than usual, as per reports.



(With inputs from Suryagni Roy)

