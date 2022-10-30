Kantara box office collection: Rishab Shetty's film breaks records, crosses Rs 200 crore mark in India

Kantara, directed by and starring Rishab Shetty, has become one of the most well-received films in recent years, with audiences and critics praising the folklore-themed actioner for its epic storytelling, brilliant cinematography, sensational music, and unforgettable climax.

The film continues to set records, having now surpassed Rs 200 crore in domestic net collections in India. On Friday, October 28, film trade analyst Sumit Kadel took to Twitter and wrote, "#Kantara has crossed ₹200 cr nett at the domestic BO ( All Langs). This is a MONUMENTAL FEAT especially for a high on content film. It has also surpassed the total footfalls of #KGFChapter2 in Karnataka. Hindi Biz poised to cross ₹50 cr mark. BLOCKBUSTER".

Hombale Films is behind Kantara, as well as Prashanth Neel and Yash's blockbuster KGF franchise and Neel's upcoming actioner with Prabhas titled Salaar. Kantara was released in multiple languages by the company after the film received a rousing response in its original Kannada version, which opened in theatres on September 30.

The Hindi version was released on October 14, the Tamil and Telugu versions on October 15, and the Malayalam version, presented by Prithviraj Sukumaran under his banner Prithviraj Productions, was released on October 20. In all four other languages, the film is doing exceptionally well.

Several celebrities have come out in support of Kantara, heaping praise on the film on their social media accounts and urging people to see it in theatres. Among them are Prabhas, Prithviraj Sukumaran, Kangana Ranaut, Vivek Agnihotri, Pooja Hegde, Allu Arjun, Urmila Matondkar, Prashanth Neel, and Rajinikanth.

Kantara is also in legal trouble, as a Kerala Sessions Court issued an injunction ordering the makers not to play the song "Varaha Roopam" in the film or on other streaming platforms. The injunction is the result of a lawsuit filed by the Kerala-based music group Thaikkudam Bridge, who claimed that the Kannada song is a plagiarised version of their 2015 song "Navarasam."

