Karan Johar announces end of 'Koffee With Karan' via an emotional message

Director, television anchor Karan Johar, on Wednesday, announced that there will be no new seasons of his talk show Koffee With Karan while sharing an emotional message on his social media platform.



In this way, the final season of the show was premiered in 2019.

He captioned the note as "Important announcement” and shared it on Twitter and Instagram.

He wrote “Hello, Koffee With Karan has been a part of my life and yours, for 6 seasons now. I'd like to think we made an impact and even found our place in pop culture history. And so, it is with a heavy heart that I announce that Koffee With Karan will not be returning. -Karan Johar.”

There were rumours that the show will soon return with its new season and newlyweds Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor will be the first guests.

The note received many reactions from fans, wherein one commented, “End of an era.” Another one said, “Karan rulaoge kya (Karan do you wanna make us cry)?", "That's really sad! KWK was and will always be an iconic guilty pleasure for man,” another one asked, “But why?? It was an excellent show.” One season you don't bring SRK and it's the end,” read another comment.

The first season of the talk show premiered in 2004, and was the second- longest-running talk show.

Its first guests were Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol. Over 15 years, celebrities such as, Salman Khan, Kareena Kapoor, Karisma Kapoor, Sonam Kapoor, Aamir Khan, Amitabh Bachchan, Deepika Padukone, Twinkle Khanna, Rani Mukerji, Hrithik Roshan, Saif Ali Khan, Sanjay Dutt, Ekta Kapoor, John Abraham, Lara Dutta and many more came on the show as guests.