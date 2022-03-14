Karnataka becomes 4th state to make Anupam Kher’s ‘The Kashmir Files’ tax free 

Karnataka is the fourth state to make Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri-directorial The Kashmir Files tax-free in a bid to encourage more and more people to watch the Anupam Kher-starrer film. Prior to Karnataka, the film has been made tax-free in Gujarat, Haryana and Madhya Pradesh.

Chief Minister Basavaraj S Bommai called the Agnihotri-directorial a “blood-curdling, poignant and honest narrative of the exodus of Kashmiri Pandits from their home land.” Bommai further said in his tweet that the state government has decided to make The Kashmir Files tax-free to encourage people to watch it.

Bommai tweeted, “Kudos to Vivek Agnihotri for The Kashmir Files, a blood-curdling, poignant and honest narrative of the exodus of Kashmiri Pandits from their home land. To lend our support to the movie and encourage our people to watch it, we will make the movie tax-free in Karnataka.”

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar also saw the film and recounted his experiences of working in the Kashmir Valley in 1990. Khattar called the film a “living and touching depiction of the human tragedy that took place in the Kashmir Valley in 1990.”

He further noted, “Saw the movie the theater today. The Haryana government has made the film Kashmir Files tax free, so that our present generation also sees and understands this vibrant film.”

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister and Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupesh Patel also announced their decision to make the Anupam Kher-starrer tax free in their respective states.

Meanwhile, the makers of the film including director Agnihotri, his wife and national award-winning actor Pallavi Joshi and the film’s producer Abhishek Agarwal met Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday. The Prime Minister congratulated the movie’s team and also appreciated the film.

The Kashmir Files review

Film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh gave this film a 4-and-a-half star rating and gave a one-word review—Brilliant. Adarsh has also appreciated the cast of the film for their compelling acting performances.

He backed Vivek Agnihotri for taking a bold stand and asking uncomfortable questions. He further underscored, “Hits out at the political machinery [for shutting their eyes and ears] and recreates the massacre and brutality on screen [without whitewashing or suppressing the events].”

Film trade analyst Sumit Kadel gave this film a 5-star rating and stated, “Every Indian must watch this masterpiece to know the TRUTH which [was] pushed under the carpet.” Kadel also appreciated Anupam Kher for his performance as Pushkar Nath Pandit and called it the latter’s “career best act” while also backing Darshan Kumar and other cast members for their stellar performances.

The Kashmir Files cast

The film stars actors like Anupam Kher, Mithun Chakraborty, Pallavi Joshi, Puneet Issar, Prakash Belawadi, Chinmay Mandlekar, Puneet Issar, Bhasha Sumbli, Atul Srivastava and Mrinal Kulkarni in pivotal roles. The film has been bankrolled jointly by Tej Narayan Agarwal, Abhishek Agarwal, Pallavi Joshi and Vivek Agnihotri under the banners of ZeeStudios, IAmBuddha and Abhishek Agarwal Arts.

