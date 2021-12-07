Katrina Kaif-Vicky Kaushal is the new brand opportunity

The power of two in the celebrity world will have a new entrant. Actors Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif will tie the knot on December 9 in what looks like is going to be a grand affair. They will join the club that has the likes of Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma, Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor, Ranvir Singh and Deepika Padukone to name a few. Among other things that come with a celebrity wedding, what it means to now have a marketable brand entity is of key importance. Going by the past, there will be many opportunities coming the couple’s way.



To set the record straight, married couples emerging from the film industry or entertainment at large is not a new phenomenon. Nor is the trend of advertisers to quickly look at them as a potentially attractive selling proposition. “Obviously, social media and the extent to which it can magnify a celebrity has been one of the key reasons,” thinks Prathap Suthan, Managing Partner & Chief Creative Officer, BangInTheMiddle. In the recent past, Vivo has used Kohli and Sharma, while Lloyd air-conditioners had Singh and Padukone. “Going alone limits the celebrity’s ability to drive a hard bargain with the advertiser,” he adds.



In the case of Kaushal and Kaif, it brings together an actor with a rising stock and an actress who is fairly stable in her career. “For a new age brand looking for fresh faces, it is a perfect fit. It is quite likely that some brands will spend a little more to get the most out of this new couple,” says Manish Porwal, MD, Alchemist Marketing Solutions. The interesting part is at what point in their respective careers does a celebrity walk the altar, since that is a big factor in determining the combined fee. For instance, Kaushal’s fee prior to the news of his wedding, according to those tracking it, was less than Rs 1 crore per year (the thumb rule is one day of shooting during which everything gets done), while Kaif charged Rs 1.5-2 crore. “As a couple, it could be anywhere between Rs 3-5 crore depending on the advertiser. For Kohli and Sharma together, it will be Rs 5-7 crore,” says one advertising industry official, who has worked with many celebrity couples.



Interestingly, someone like Kohli on his own charges Rs 7-7.5 crore per day, which is lower than the fee as a package with his wife. Suthan explains it is not just the bit about the money but a big advantage that comes with having them together. “It softens the brand and the audience will relate more to the real couple instead of the reel couple. There is greater credibility for the brand when they are used together,” he says. Porwal says Kaushal and Kaif will be the flavour of the month and a lot of brands will want to sign them on.



By definition, power couples refer to celebrities with significant fame, fortune and influence. “In India, however, the definition so far is only about individuals who belong to either cricket or Bollywood. This will change over time with non-cricketing sportspersons and business personalities also achieving celebrity status,” thinks Salil Vaidya, Founder, Korero Consulting & Communications, a digital first brand communications specialist. To him, a power couple “can be interesting as both partners tend to create visibility for each other.” From a strategic point of view, coming from different professions offers a lot more to the marketer. “In the case of Virat and Anushka, the cricket and Bollywood followers as a universe bring in bigger numbers from different consumer segments,” he sums up.

Also read: Vicky Kaushal, Katrina Kaif to get married at this resort in Rajasthan; here’s all you need to know