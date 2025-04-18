Akshay Kumar's latest film Kesari Chapter 2 has hit the theatres on Friday. Soon after the first day first shows of the film got over, moviegoers could not wait to share their takes on the film.

The film, based on the horrific Jallianwala Bagh massacre of 1919, received plaudits from netizens for its performances and compelling storytelling.

Moviegoers backed Akshay Kumar for delivering an impactful performance while calling Kesari Chapter 2 a film that "commands attention with its riveting storytelling". Others also backed the makers for picking up the subject and called the film a "stirring tribute to valour and sacrifice."

Kesari Chapter 2 reactions: Tweets to read before booking your tickets

#AkshayKumar is in blazing form – intense, restrained, and commanding. His outburst during the climax elevates the proceedings to an all-time high. This easily ranks among his finest performances.

This praising 🏌️ #KesariChapter2 #KesariChapter2Review pic.twitter.com/WBKd7VhsmS — Rᴀᴊᴀ Bᴀʙᴜ💫ᵏᵉˢᵃʳⁱᶜʰᵃᵖᵗᵉʳ² (@akkian_raja09) April 18, 2025

Directed by Karan Singh Tyagi and bankrolled by Dharma Productions, Kesari Chapter 2 is a spiritual sequel to the 2019 film Kesari. The film is based on the book The Case That Shook The Empire by Raghu Palat and Pushpa Palat.

Kesari Chapter 2 is centered around C. Sankaran Nair and his battle against the British to uncover the truth about the 1919 Jallianwala Bagh massacre. Apart from Akshay Kumar, the film features R Madhavan, Ananya Panday, Regina Cassandra, Simon Paisley Day, Alexx O'Nell, and Amit Sial in pivotal roles.

The film released in theatres on April 18, ahead of Emraan Hashmi's Ground Zero and Ajay Devgn-starrer Raid 2. While Ground Zero is set to hit the silver screens on April 25, Raid 2 will release in theatres on May 1.