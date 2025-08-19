'Looks like he's really pissed with Salman Khan': Netizens after AR Murgadoss' big claim on Sikandar failure

Director AR Murugadoss shared insights into filming "Sikandar" with Salman Khan. Known for his unique working style, Khan's late arrival, typically around 8 PM, impacted the schedule, forcing the crew to adapt.

In an interview with Baradwaj Rangan, Murugadoss explained, "The shooting usually began at 8 pm and went on throughout the night. Even daytime scenes were filmed under artificial lights at around 2 am. Salman Khan was very energetic and in top form, but the other artists around him would often become exhausted."

He also pointed out the strain on child actors, who often became exhausted and fell asleep between takes. Murugadoss's comment left netizens shocked, with some saying that the director seems really pissed with Salman Khan.

"Looks like he is really pissed with Salman," a Reddit user said.

"He needs to retire, the acting he did in Sikander was pathetic at best, looks like he had zero interest in this movie. Even big boss last season felt like someone put a gun on his head to do. He is killing big boss to hope he don't return on big boss. Dude is self-harming his own worth," a second user said.

"This is why he himself said no to Abbas Mustan for Race 3, cause he knew they wouldn't be able to work with him. Sadly, he is taking his stardom for granted; he should see what happened to Rajesh Khanna and Govinda. Even big Producers and Directors like Karan Johar and Aditya Chopra are losing their fan base and a big amount of money cause of stupid decisions," a user commented.

"One big reason producers and directors love working with Akki and Ajay is their professionalism and discipline, and that's why they get films made quick. They respect work-life balance, which makes life easier for the entire crew and keeps the workflow smooth," a fourth user commented.

Sikandar was a flop and opened to overwhelmingly bad reviews at the box office. Made at a budget of around ₹200 crore, the film could make only ₹110.1 crore at the Indian box office and ₹184.6 crore at the worldwide ticket counters, as per film trade portal Sacnilk.