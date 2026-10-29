'Lost 90% of my wealth in 2008': At Ramayana's LA premiere, Namit Malhotra recounts hard times

Addressing a global audience, the 50-year-old producer reflected on how far he has come since moving to Los Angeles in 2007 to build a company that could connect Indian and Western filmmaking.

“An immigrant, who lost 90% of his wealth with the fun times in 2008, as I am sure some of you may remember, to bounce back today and being able to bring the biggest independent production in the world… I can’t even tell you what it feels like to stand here today and say this,” Malhotra said.

He added that the experience made the scale of Ramayana even more meaningful. “This is what dreams are made of,” he said, framing the project as the culmination of a long personal and professional struggle.

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From a Mumbai Garage to Global VFX

Malhotra’s career began modestly. At 19, he started a small video-editing and computer-graphics venture from a Mumbai garage, working with an Apple computer and recruiting three of his former professors to help build the business.

That venture eventually grew into Prime Focus and later DNEG, the visual-effects company that has won eight Academy Awards. Malhotra said DNEG and his team have collaborated with leading filmmakers including

Christopher Nolan and Denis Villeneuve, with seven of the company’s eight Oscars coming in visual effects over the past 11 years.

A ₹4,000-Crore Gamble on Ramayana

Malhotra is now producing Ramayana, directed by Nitesh Tiwari and co-produced by Kannada star Yash. The two-part cinematic adaptation of the Indian epic is reported to have a combined budget of ₹4,000 crore, making it one of the most ambitious independent film productions in the world.

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The film stars Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi and Ravi Dubey, and is being produced by Malhotra’s Prime Focus Studios in collaboration with DNEG and Yash’s Monster Mind Creations.

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‘My Oscar Moment’

Calling the Los Angeles event his “Oscar moment,” Malhotra said he chose the Academy Theatre because it symbolised the recognition he had long pursued. “I wanted to host this evening at the Academy Theatre because it is an Oscar moment for me,” he said.

He also emphasised the film’s aim to bring Indian storytelling and culture to a worldwide audience, noting that Ramayana brings together leading talent from India and the West, including Hans Zimmer, Terry Notary and Ravi Bansal.

Malhotra’s family net worth has been estimated at ₹16,000 crore in the Hurun India Rich List 2026, underscoring the scale of his recovery from the 2008 crisis.