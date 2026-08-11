Madhuri Dixit, Shriram Nene sell Juhu apartment for ₹4.40 crore, earn 127% return in 14 years

The apartment is located on a lower floor of Iris Park, part of The Deep Varsha Co-operative Housing Society Ltd, on Military Road in Mumbai’s Juhu Vile Parle Development (JVPD) Scheme, according to property registration documents accessed by CRE Matrix.

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The property has a carpet area of 774 sq ft. The registration documents identify Sachin Shekar Shetty as the buyer. The apartment’s stilt car parking space had already been sold separately to another buyer in December 2025.

Property purchased in 2012

Madhuri Dixit and Dr Shriram Nene purchased the apartment on June 4, 2012, for ₹1.94 crore. After holding the property for almost 14 years, they have now sold it for ₹4.40 crore. The transaction represents an estimated 127 per cent appreciation on their original investment. The substantial rise in the property’s value also highlights the long-term price growth seen in some of Mumbai’s premium residential markets.

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Third Mumbai property sale in eight months

The latest transaction marks the third property sold by Madhuri Dixit in Mumbai within the last eight months, according to property registration records. In December 2025, Madhuri and Dr Nene sold another 780.13 sq ft apartment in the same Juhu building for ₹ 3.90 crore. They had purchased that property for ₹ 1.95 crore more than 13 years earlier, recording an appreciation of nearly 99.22 per cent.

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Earlier in June 2026, Madhuri also sold a commercial office space in Andheri West for ₹4.85 crore. The 1,594.24 sq ft office had been purchased nearly 18 years earlier for ₹52.5 lakh, translating into an appreciation of nearly 824 per cent.

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Juhu continues to be a celebrity real estate hotspot

Juhu remains one of Mumbai’s most sought-after residential neighbourhoods and is home to several Bollywood personalities. Its proximity to major film hubs, premium infrastructure and luxury homes has helped maintain strong demand for properties in the area. The latest sale by Madhuri Dixit and Dr Shriram Nene adds to the growing list of high-value celebrity property transactions in Mumbai while highlighting the potential for long-term appreciation in established luxury real estate markets.