Madras High Court blocks Dhurandhar 2's illegal streaming till April 15

The Madras High Court has stepped in to curb piracy of Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge, issuing an interim order restraining the unauthorised streaming and broadcast of the film across digital and cable platforms.

The order was passed on March 18, just a day before the film's theatrical release, following concerns raised by the producers over potential copyright violations. The court directed internet service providers and cable TV operators to ensure that the film is not illegally transmitted or circulated without proper authorisation, acccording to a report by Bar and Bench.

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The legal move comes as the film has now released in theatres with strong buzz and advance bookings making it a likely target for piracy networks. The producers argued that any unauthorised distribution could lead to significant financial losses, particularly during the crucial opening phase of its theatrical run.

Taking note of these concerns, the court granted an ad interim injunction, observing that failure to provide immediate protection could result in serious damage to the film's commercial interests. At the same time, it acknowledged that such restrictions could affect intermediaries, and directed the producers to provide safeguards where necessary.

The order will remain in force until the next hearing scheduled for April 15, effectively placing a temporary block on illegal streaming and broadcast channels during the film's initial theatrical window.

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Anti-piracy interventions of this nature have become increasingly common for big-ticket releases, especially those with high pre-release buzz and wide distribution. With Dhurandhar 2 now running in cinemas, the court's directive is aimed at protecting box office performance and ensuring controlled distribution through authorised platforms.

About the film, cast and release date:

Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge is a Hindi-language spy action thriller directed by Aditya Dhar and serves as a sequel to the 2025 blockbuster Dhurandhar. The film follows an undercover intelligence operative navigating a complex world of international conflict, covert missions and power struggles.

Ranveer Singh leads the cast, alongside actors such as R Madhavan, Arjun Rampal and Sanjay Dutt, with additional supporting roles adding depth to the narrative. The film released in theatres on March 19, 2026, with select paid previews held a day earlier.