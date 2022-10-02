Makers of Ajay Devgn's 'Drishyam 2' to offer 50% discount on film tickets if you book today

In some good news for movie enthusiasts, the makers of Ajay Devgn and Tabu-starrer Drishyam 2 have announced they will offer a 50 per cent discount on film tickets if booked on October 2. Makers have teamed up with multiple multiplex chains for the scheme. Moviegoers can avail this discount when they book tickets using the chain’s app.

The development was confirmed by film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh. Adarsh tweeted, “TEAM ‘DRISHYAM 2’ OFFERS 50% DISCOUNT ON FILM TICKETS ON RELEASE DAY…. Drishyam 2 makers tie up with multiple chains to offer 50 per cent discount for the release day [18 November 2022], *if* tickets are booked on October 2, 2022… Stars Ajay Devgn as Vijay Salgaonkar.”

The teaser of the film was released on September 29 at 12 pm. The teaser starts with events from the first Drishyam movie and then shows Devgn recording a confession video. The actor, last seen in Runway 34, says, “Mera naam Vijay Salgaonkar hai aur ye mera confession hai.”

Drishyam 2 is the remake of the 2021 Malayalam film of the same name starring Mohanlal and also the sequel of the 2015 film Drishyam directed by Nishikant Kamat. The film focuses on a cable operator named Vijay Salgaonkar who lives with his wife Nandini and daughters Anju and Anu. He is an avid movie buff and an unfortunate incident in his daughter’s life makes the family come face to face with IG Meera Deshmukh.

The film stars Ajay Devgn, Tabu, Akshaye Khanna, Shriya Saran, Rajat Kapoor, Ishita Dutta and Mrunal Jadhav in pivotal roles. The film will be presented by T-Series, Viacom18 Studios and Panorama Studios and has been produced by Abhishek Pathak, Bhushan Kumar, Kumar Mangat Pathak and Krishan Kumar.

