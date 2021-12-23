Makers of Ranveer Singh-starrer '83' to roll out NFT collectibles ahead of release

Ahead of its release on December 24, makers of the cricket drama 83 have decided to jump on the NFT (non-fungible tokens) bandwagon. The NFT has been minted on the Polygon blockchain -- $MATIC and will include autographed physical cricket memorabilia, video scenes, animated digital avatars and unseen posters and images.

Producers of the Ranveer Singh-starrer cricket drama have joined hands with NFT Labs and an influencer-led fan engagement platform Social Swag for the exclusive release of the cricket drama’s NFTs. Through this NFT, makers of 83 are exploring the arena of digital possibilities to provide Bollywood and cricket enthusiasts with an opportunity to benefit from the movie’s box office.

“We are delighted to venture into this exciting arena of digital possibilities to provide Bollywood and cricket fans the opportunity to benefit from the movie’s box-office success in a manner never done before. 83 is a moment in Indian history that everyone relates to, which makes this a unique opportunity for collectors, and we are excited to see the response,” 83 director Kabir Khan was quoted as saying by news agency IANS.

CEO of NFT Labs Atharva Sabnis said that NFTs of the Kabir Khan-directorial will ensure that people can own a piece of that moment and own a piece of history. “1983 has etched itself in history as the moment that changed Indian cricket forever. The story of that World Cup victory has been told and retold through generations – making this moment timeless. With NFTs, for the first time, people can own a piece of that moment and own a piece of history,” Sabnis said. He also said that no one could have imagined this possibility before Web 3.0.

