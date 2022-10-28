Mani Ratnam’s Ponniyin Selvan I available at Rs 199 to Amazon Prime Video users; check details here

Cinephiles can watch the Chiyaan Vikram and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan-starrer historical drama Ponniyin Selvan I on Amazon Prime Video by paying Rs 199 as rent. According to Prime Video, movie lovers will have 30 days to start watching the film. Once you have started watching the film, you have 48 hours to finish it and it cannot be downloaded.

The film will be available on the platform in a week. In such a scenario, PS I will become another film after Laal Singh Chaddha to breach the two-month gap between theatrical and OTT release. Ponniyin Selvan released in theatres on September 30. Digital rights of Ponniyin Selvan I, also known as PS I, were sold to Amazon Prime Video in September at an undisclosed amount.

The latest Chiyaan Vikram movie collected close to Rs 500 crore at the global box office, according to trade analyst Manobala Vijayabalan. PS I is a part of the two-movie franchise mounted at a massive budget of around Rs 500 crore. Second part of PS I is likely to arrive in the summer of 2023.

Ponniyin Selvan I focuses on the early years of Raja Raja Chola I, also known as Arulmozhivarman and a coup planned by the Pandyas to overthrow the Cholas. The Mani Ratnam-directorial is based on the novel of the same name by Tamil litterateur Kalki Krishnamurthy. The film features Chiyaan Vikram, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Jayam Ravi, Trisha Krishnan, Karthi, Jayaram, Prakash Raj, Sobhita Dhulipala and Aishwarya Lekshmi in significant roles.

Music composer AR Rahman, cinematographer Ravi Varman and editor Sreekar Prasad comprise the technical crew.

