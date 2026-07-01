Marvel fans reunite! 'Spider-Man: Brand New Day' swings into EPIQ gets premium large format release

Marvel fans in India have another reason to get excited about Spider-Man: Brand New Day.

EPIQ Cinema, India's premium large-format movie exhibition technology, has announced that the upcoming Tom Holland starrer will be released in the EPIQ format, promising a bigger and more immersive theatrical experience. The announcement was made through EPIQ Cinema's official social media handles, where the company teased audiences with the message: "Experience Spider-Man: Brand New Day in EPIQ."

Advertisement

Spider-Man: Brand New Day becomes the first Hollywood film to be mastered in EPIQ. pic.twitter.com/hYYRZFBIXR — EPIQ (@epiqcinema) June 30, 2026

The development comes as anticipation continues to build around the fourth instalment of the Marvel Cinematic Universe's Spider-Man franchise. Scheduled to release in India on July 30, 2026, a day ahead of its global release, the film marks Peter Parker's return after the events of Spider-Man: No Way Home, where the world forgot his identity. The movie stars Tom Holland, Zendaya, Jacob Batalon, Jon Bernthal, Sadie Sink and Mark Ruffalo, and is directed by Destin Daniel Cretton.

READ THIS: Jesse Eisenberg to not feature in 'The Social Network' sequel. Here's who'll play Mark Zuckerberg instead

What is EPIQ Cinema?

Advertisement

EPIQ is a premium large-format (PLF) cinema technology developed by Indian digital cinema company Qube Cinema. The format is designed to enhance the movie-going experience through giant screens, advanced 4K laser projection, superior brightness, enhanced contrast and immersive multi-channel sound.

Unlike standard cinema screens, EPIQ presentations are specially mastered to deliver sharper visuals and deeper image quality, making action-heavy blockbusters particularly engaging.

Over the past few years, EPIQ has expanded across several multiplex chains in India and has emerged as a homegrown alternative for audiences seeking a premium theatrical experience.

EPIQ vs IMAX: What's the difference?

While both EPIQ and IMAX aim to provide larger-than-life movie experiences, there are important distinctions.

IMAX is a globally recognised format that uses proprietary cameras, projection systems and specially designed screens. Many Hollywood films are shot or formatted specifically for IMAX, allowing viewers to see expanded aspect ratios and additional visual content in certain scenes.

Advertisement

EPIQ, on the other hand, focuses on premium presentation through large screens, 4K laser projection and immersive sound without requiring movies to be filmed using specialised cameras. This allows more films to be showcased in a premium format while maintaining high visual quality. For Indian audiences, EPIQ often serves as a more accessible premium-screen option.

ALSO READ: Why Ajay Devgn's 'Chauhaan' teaser has triggered a major controversy even before release

A premium swing for Spider-Man fans

The EPIQ release is expected to elevate the viewing experience for Spider-Man: Brand New Day, especially considering the film's action-packed sequences and visual spectacle. As EPIQ Cinema said in its announcement, "Experience Spider-Man: Brand New Day in EPIQ."