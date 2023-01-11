Meet composer MM Keeravani, the man behind RRR's big win at Golden Globe Award 2023

RRR created history after it bagged the Golden Globe Award for the best original song. The film’s popular song Naatu Naatu, composed by MM Keeravani, emerged as the winner in the category at the Golden Globe Award 2023. RRR’s music composer MM Keeravani accepted the award.

Who is MM Keeravani, the composer of the popular song?

MM Keeravani is a veteran composer who has worked in Telugu, Malayalam, Hindi, Tamil, and Kannada films for over three decades. Amongst his winning work includes films like Annamayya, Magadheera, Baahubali. He has also composed for Bollywood films such as Jism, Paheli, Sur, and Zakhm.

Besides these, Keeravani has also been nominated in popular awards like Academy of Science Fiction, Fantasy & Horror Films, USA, Austin Film Critics Association, Chicago Film Critics Association Awards, Chicago Indie Critics Awards (CIC), Georgia Film Critics Association (GAFCA), Hawaii Film Critics Society, and many more.

MM Keeravani was born on July 4, 1961 in Kovvur, Andhra Pradesh, India.

During his acceptance speech at the Golden Globe Award 2023, Keeravani thanked SS Rajamouli for his vision and support. He also backed Kaala Bhairava, Prem Rakshith, and Chandrabose and thanked Jr NTR and Ram Charan “who danced with full stamina”. The song has been sung by Rahul Sipligunj and Kaala Bhairava, penned by Chandrabose and choreographed by Prem Rakshith.

RRR, which features Ram Charan, Jr NTR, Ajay Devgn, Alia Bhatt, Ray Stevenson, Alison Doody, and Olivia Morris, was made on a budget of about Rs 550 crore. The film went onto collect Rs 772.1 crore at the domestic box office and Rs 1,140 crore at the worldwide box office. RRR was released in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Malayalam and is available on OTT platforms such as Netflix, Disney+Hotstar, and Zee5.

SS Rajamouli won the Best Director award at the New York Film Critics Circle (NYFCC).

