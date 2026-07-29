Michael OTT release: Here's when, where you can watch Michael Jackson biopic online

Where, when to watch Michael on OTT?

JioHotstar has acquired the film's streaming rights through its Peacock Hub partnership. Along with the original English version, the film is expected to be available in Hindi, allowing a wider Indian audience to experience the musical biopic from the comfort of their homes. The OTT premiere comes after a historic theatrical run that made the film one of the biggest Hollywood successes of 2026.

He turned the moonwalk into a permanent flex.



Celebrate Michael Jackson's birthday with Michael, premiering 29th August on the Peacock Hub on JioHotstar.



Available in English & Hindi. pic.twitter.com/HXQxh8clWr — JioHotstar (@JioHotstar) July 28, 2026

Michael story, cast

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Directed by Antoine Fuqua and produced by Graham King, Michael chronicles the extraordinary rise of Michael Jackson from his early days with the Jackson 5 to becoming one of the most influential entertainers in music history. The film explores both his unmatched artistic brilliance and the personal struggles that defined his journey, featuring spectacular recreations of some of his most iconic performances. Jaafar Jackson, the real-life nephew of Michael Jackson, has been widely praised for capturing the singer's voice, dance moves, and stage presence with remarkable authenticity.

Box office collection

Michael enjoyed a phenomenal run at the worldwide box office, becoming the first Lionsgate film to cross the $1 billion milestone globally. In India, the film collected ₹71.09 crore net and ₹83.62 crore gross, while overseas earnings stood at approximately ₹5,580 crore.

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Its worldwide gross reached an extraordinary ₹9,050.36 crore, making it the highest-grossing musical biopic of all time. The film's first week alone contributed ₹26.05 crore net in India, and it maintained strong collections over the following weeks, reflecting sustained audience interest.

The movie also rewrote history by surpassing previous musical biopic benchmarks and emerged as one of the highest-grossing biographical films ever made. Despite mixed critical reviews before release, audiences across the globe embraced the film, turning it into a cultural phenomenon and a landmark achievement for Lionsgate.