Miss World 2021 finale postponed as contestants including Manasa Varanasi test COVID-19 positive

Miss World 2021 has temporarily postponed the global broadcast of pageant’s finale in Puerto Rico after 17 of its staff members including Miss World contestants tested positive for the novel coronavirus. Indian contestant Manasa Varanasi is also among them. 24-year old Manasa Varanasi will be representing India at the 70th Miss World pageant at the finale. The Miss World pageant will be rescheduled at Puerto Rico Coliseum Jose Miguel Agrelot within the 90 days. Miss World organisation released a statement on its Instagram page to announce the news.

“As of yesterday, additional safety measures were implemented in the best interest of the contestants, production team and the spectators, understanding the event increased risks on the stage and in the dressing room. However, after additional positive cases were confirmed this morning after consulting with health officials and experts, the postponement decision was made. The next step according to the medical experts is immediate quarantine, pending observation and further testing according to best practices in situations like this,” the statement further noted.

It also mentioned that contestants and staff members will be able to return to their home countries only when the health officials and advisors approve so. Miss World Ltd CEO Julia Morley said, “We are very much looking forward to the return of our contestants, (who we have grown to know and love), to compete for the Miss World crown.”

Miss India organisers also took to Instagram to back the Miss World organisers’ decision of postponing the pageant after 17 staff members and contestants including Manasa Varanasi tested COVID-19 positive. They also said that they “can’t wait to welcome Manasa back home, nurture her back to health and send her back stronger, healthier and happier.”