Money Heist Korea to release on Netflix this year; check cast, other details

The US-based streaming giant Netflix has confirmed that the Korean adaptation of Money Heist -- Money Heist: Korea- Joint Economic Area will release this year. “The special teaser ignites curiosity and hype about how the global hit series La Casa de Papel will translate into Korean context. Money Heist: Korea- Joint Economic Area will be released in 2022, only on Netflix,” the streaming giant said.

Netflix posted the teaser of this series on Twitter and wrote, “IT’S REAL. Money Heist: Korea-Joint Economic Area, coming soon on Netflix.”

IT’S REAL. 💥 Money Heist: Korea - Joint Economic Area, coming soon on Netflix 💰🇰🇷 pic.twitter.com/8pFhZUzb9u — Netflix Philippines (@Netflix_PH) January 18, 2022

The teaser captures the story of a strategist and his group of thieves attempting to pull off a heist in the Korean peninsula. It also shows the Professor, played by Yoo Ji-tae, in front of a wall lined with masks – traditional Korean masks and the Salvador Dali mask from the original series.



The trailer progresses and the members of the Professor’s group of thieves are introduced with their city-name alias. Besides Yoo Ji-tae, actors like Kim Yunjin (Seon Woojin); Park Hae-soo (Berlin); Jun Jong-seo (Tokyo); Lee Joobeen (Yun Misun); Lee Won-jong (Moscow); Kim Ji-hoon (Helsinki); Lee Kyu-ho (Oslo); Jang Yoon-ju (Nairobi); Lee Hyun-woo (Rio).



The series has been directed by Kim Hong-sun and is bankrolled by BH Entertainment and Zium Content. Money Heist: Korea- Joint Economic Area is written by Ryu Yong-jae, Kim Hwan-chae and Choe Sung-jun.

