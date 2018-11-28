Months after sexual misconduct allegations, Aziz Ansari announces new stand-up comedy tour

Actor-comedian Aziz Ansari has announced that he will be going on a new tour. The stand-up tour, called "Road to Nowhere", is Ansari's first tour after he was accused of sexual misconduct earlier this year.

Ansari has mostly stayed out of the public eye following the allegations against him back in January.

"New tour dates for 2019. On sale this week. Click here for cities. See ya on the road ding dongs," he tweeted.

The tour will kick-off in Boston February 6, 2019 and then conclude in New York in May, hitting nearly 30 cities along the way, including Los Angeles, San Francisco, Atlanta, Seattle, Memphis, and Vancouver.

A 23-year-old Brooklyn-based photographer had claimed that during her date with Ansari she felt pressured by the comedian into sexual activity. The account was published in the magazine, Babe. The article drew divisive opinions with many calling it a date gone bad.

New tour dates for 2019. On sale this week. Click here for cities. See ya on the road ding dongs. https://t.co/qVcEQZXjfn pic.twitter.com/tS8Ia31OMQ - Aziz Ansari (@azizansari) November 27, 2018

In response to the allegations, Ansari had said the two engaged in "sexual activity, which by all indications was completely consensual". "I took her words to heart and responded privately after taking the time to process what she had said. I continue to support the movement that is happening in our culture. It is necessary and long overdue," he had said.

In May, Ansari was spotted performing stand-up comedy acts in Manhattan but had avoided to talk about misconduct allegation.