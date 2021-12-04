Music composers Salim-Sulaiman to launch NFTs with Colexion

Music composer siblings Salim Merchant and Sulaiman Merchant have formally signed an agreement with Colexion to launch their exclusive Non-Fungible Tokens (NFTs).

NFTs are digital files that serve as digital signatures to certify who owns photos, videos and other online media. Some of the most valuable NFTs are being sold for millions of dollars at auction houses.

Salim-Sulaiman are the latest addition to an ever-growing list of Indian celebrities who are getting involved with the NFTs. Superstar Amitabh Bachchan has already launched his own art NFTs, while Salman Khan has also promised the launch of his own NFTs soon. Designer Manish Malhotra, actor Sunny Leone, Vishal Malhotra, music producers Ritviz and Nucleya are all getting involved in the NFT space.

Colexion claims to be the first company in the world making a virtual NFT museum for celebrities. This museum can be accessed by fans, and all the arts in the museum can be bought as an NFT. Fans can also interact with each other in real-time via virtual reality technology, the company said in a statement.

"We are focusing on building a strong relationship between the artists and their fans by creating a value-added platform and digital infrastructure for digital token trade. We are also ensuring a transparent ecosystem that makes us stand apart and that we become the first choice of celebrities across the world," said Abhay Aggarwal, founder and CEO of Colexion.

Colexion is curating some interesting and unique music tokens for the musical duo which will make their admirers hook on, added Aggarwal.

"This is one great opportunity to get closer to our fans with something we are passionate about - music. Those who love us will now get an opportunity to own the original music composed by us," said Salim Merchant.

Colexion co-founder Bibin Babu said, "Colexion is coming up with a digital museum specially curated for the artists that will provide users with an opportunity to know more about their favourite artists. We will be launching virtual NFT trump card games, play-to-earn NFT games, and much more to create a complete NFT ecosystem."

The firm envisions building a robust ecosystem backed by innovation and technology whereby it would launch unique digital tokens of the world's renowned celebrities in areas of sport, cricket, arts, and entertainment, the statement said.

