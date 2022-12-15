'My turn to wear the cape has passed:' Henry Cavill pens a note after being dropped as Superman

Henry Cavill on Thursday said in an Instagram post that he will not be returning as Superman. "I have just had a meeting with James Gunn and Peter Safran and it's sad news, everyone. I will, after all, not be returning as Superman," he said in the post.

"After being told by the studio to announce my return back in October, prior to their hire, this news isn’t the easiest, but that’s life. The changing of the guard is something that happens. I respect that. James and Peter have a universe to build. I wish them and all involved with the new universe the best of luck, and the happiest of fortunes," he added.

He also thanked his fans for being by his side and said, "we can mourn for a bit."

“For those who have been by my side through the years… we can mourn for a bit, but then we must remember.... Superman is still around. Everything he stands for still exists, and the examples he sets for us are still there! My turn to wear the cape has passed, but what Superman stands for never will. It’s been a fun ride with you all, onwards and upwards,” he concluded.

As per reports, DC Studios’ new co-chairman, James Gunn, is writing a Superman movie that won’t involve the actor Henry Cavill. The new Superman film penned by Gunn will take the character in a different direction and focus on the superhero’s younger years, The Guardian reported.

Back in October, Cavill had announced that he would be returning for the new Superman film. “A very small taste of what's to come, my friends. The dawn of hope renewed. Thank you for your patience, it will be rewarded. #Superman,” he captioned his Instagram post.

The actor has played Superman since the 2013 film Man of Steel. He last appeared in the role in a cameo in Black Adam.

