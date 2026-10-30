Namit Malhotra's 'Ramayana' gets U certificate from CBFC, runtime stands at 3 hours 15 minutes

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Ramayana gets a U certificate

According to the certificate issued by the CBFC's Mumbai office, the film has been certified in the Universal category, commonly referred to as a U certificate. This classification indicates that the film is suitable for unrestricted public exhibition across age groups.

The certificate states that the film has been certified in colour and in 3D, with Dolby certification also mentioned in the document. The 195-minute runtime makes Ramayana a substantial cinematic undertaking, allowing considerable screen time for its mythological narrative, characters and visual spectacle.

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The certification document lists Reshmi S Nair, Savitri Sharma, Mukund Ram Marathe, Arun Kumar Singh and Sanjay U Jadhav (E.O.) among the examining committee members. It also identifies Namit Malhotra, Mumbai, as the applicant, while the production details mention Namit Malhotra and Prime Focus-related production entities.

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Ranbir Kapoor and Yash lead the epic

Ranbir Kapoor is set to portray Lord Rama, while Yash will play Ravana in the ambitious adaptation. The casting has been among the major talking points surrounding the project, which seeks to bring one of India's most enduring mythological stories to the big screen.

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The film is being mounted on a grand scale, with expectations centred on its visual effects, production design and interpretation of the Ramayana. Its extended runtime suggests that the narrative will have room to explore its characters and key developments in considerable detail.