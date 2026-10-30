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Namit Malhotra's 'Ramayana' gets U certificate from CBFC, runtime stands at 3 hours 15 minutes

Namit Malhotra's 'Ramayana' gets U certificate from CBFC, runtime stands at 3 hours 15 minutes

The certification marks a significant development for the much-anticipated project, which has generated considerable buzz among audiences owing to its ambitious scale, star-studded cast and retelling of the Indian epic

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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Updated Oct 30, 2026 5:04 PM IST
Namit Malhotra's 'Ramayana' gets U certificate from CBFC, runtime stands at 3 hours 15 minutesThe film is expected to gain stronger momentun as it nears its release date

Namit Malhotra's mythological epic "Ramayana", starring Ranbir Kapoor and Yash, has received a U certificate from the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC), clearing the film for theatrical release. The certification document, dated October 30, 2026, also reveals that the film has a runtime of 195 minutes, translating to three hours and 15 minutes.

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The certification marks a significant development for the much-anticipated project, which has generated considerable buzz among audiences owing to its ambitious scale, star-studded cast and retelling of the Indian epic. The film is listed under the title Ramayana (Hindi with English Subtitle) in the CBFC document.

READ THIS: From ₹9 lakh per episode to ₹4,000 crore: How Ramayana’s budget has evolved from TV to global cinema

Ramayana gets a U certificate

According to the certificate issued by the CBFC's Mumbai office, the film has been certified in the Universal category, commonly referred to as a U certificate. This classification indicates that the film is suitable for unrestricted public exhibition across age groups.

The certificate states that the film has been certified in colour and in 3D, with Dolby certification also mentioned in the document. The 195-minute runtime makes Ramayana a substantial cinematic undertaking, allowing considerable screen time for its mythological narrative, characters and visual spectacle.

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The certification document lists Reshmi S Nair, Savitri Sharma, Mukund Ram Marathe, Arun Kumar Singh and Sanjay U Jadhav (E.O.) among the examining committee members. It also identifies Namit Malhotra, Mumbai, as the applicant, while the production details mention Namit Malhotra and Prime Focus-related production entities.

ALSO READ: Ram, Sita and Ravana, told in gold: How Amrapali designed 4,000 jewellery pieces for ‘Ramayana’: Rise of a Legend

Ranbir Kapoor and Yash lead the epic

Ranbir Kapoor is set to portray Lord Rama, while Yash will play Ravana in the ambitious adaptation. The casting has been among the major talking points surrounding the project, which seeks to bring one of India's most enduring mythological stories to the big screen.

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The film is being mounted on a grand scale, with expectations centred on its visual effects, production design and interpretation of the Ramayana. Its extended runtime suggests that the narrative will have room to explore its characters and key developments in considerable detail.

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Published on: Oct 30, 2026 5:04 PM IST
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