Netflix challenges Sameer Wankhede’s defamation suit, says allegations are part of satirical Bollywood series

Netflix Entertainment opposed before the Delhi High Court the defamation suit filed by IRS officer Sameer Wankhede over his allegedly defamatory portrayal in the Aryan Khan–directed Netflix series “Ba**ds of Bollywood.”*

Senior Advocate Rajiv Nayyar, appearing for the platform, told the court that the legal bar for proving defamation in such cases is high and cannot be met at the interim stage, as reported by Live Law.

The case involving Netflix and Sameer Wankhede, the IRS officer, is centered around a defamation suit filed by Wankhede over his portrayal in the Netflix series Ba**ds of Bollywood, which was directed by Aryan Khan. In his lawsuit, Wankhede claims that the series unfairly and maliciously defames him, especially in the context of allegations involving extortion and his involvement in the Aryan Khan drug case.

In court, Netflix’s legal team, represented by Senior Advocate Rajiv Nayyar, argued that the standard of proof for defamation is high, especially at the interim stage, and that Wankhede needs to prove his claims in a trial before seeking an injunction.

Nayyar pointed out that the allegations and the inquiry surrounding Wankhede were already publicly available before the series was made, and Wankhede had not taken legal action against other content addressing these issues. He further contended that merely showing the series was directed by Aryan Khan, or referencing Shahrukh Khan’s son, isn’t sufficient to prove defamation.

Nayyar also emphasized that the contested scene in question, where the officer is indirectly referred to, is part of satire and dark humor, which is central to the series' portrayal of Bollywood culture. The court has asked for additional details regarding the inquiries against Wankhede, and the matter is set for a hearing next Tuesday.

In his suit, Wankhede is seeking ₹2 crore in damages, which he intends to donate to the Tata Memorial Cancer Hospital. He also challenges several portions of the series, including a scene that allegedly violates the Prevention of Insults to National Honour Act, 1971, and argues that the show contravenes provisions of the Information Technology Act and the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.