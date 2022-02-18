Netizens give Yami Gautam-starrer ‘A Thursday’ a thumbs-up

Yami Gautam-starrer whodunit A Thursday released on Disney+ Hotstar on February 17. The film has been receiving rave reviews from the public and the film industry alike ever since it released. While most of these reviews appreciated Yami Gautam’s performance as a play school teacher Naina who takes 16 kids hostage, some also appreciated actor Karanvir Sharma for his performance as lawyer Rohit.



Tarzan The Wonder Car Actor Vatsal Sheth tweeted, “A Thursday… truly an edge of the seat thriller… stellar performances… brilliantly written and directed… Yami Gautam you were outstanding!! This film is a must watch!!”



Producer of Thala Ajith’s upcoming film Valimai Boney Kapoor and actor Vindu Dara Singh also took to Twitter to appreciate the efforts put in by the cast and crew members associated with the Behzad Khambata-directorial.

Users on the public content reviewing platform IMDb gave this movie an 8.2/10-star rating. One of the users named devenderbonding gave the movie a 9/10 rating and wrote on the platform, “Excellent performances, tight editing and good direction. Strong social message effectively conveyed. Yami was outstanding. [One] can’t fault much except for the Prime Minister portion which was unrealistic and illogical, excellent watch nevertheless.”



Another user named Sovik_Das gave the movie a 8/10 rating on the platform and wrote, “First of all hats off to Yami Gautam for pulling this off…. Acting and sense build up is pretty good… After a long time saw such a thriller movie with a social cause… A must watch in my opinion.”



A Thursday story, cast



In this film, Yami Gautam is seen essaying the role of a play school teacher named Naina Jaiswal who takes 16 children hostage. The film also features the Bandish Bandits actor Atul Kulkarni essaying the role of the police officer Javed Khan, Neha Dhupia as ACP Catherine Alvarez and Dimple Kapadia as Prime Minister Maya Rajguru.



It also features actors like Karanvir Sharma, Adi Irani, Shubhangi Latkar, Sulagna Chatterjee, Maya Sarao, Boloram Das and Kalyani Mulay in significant roles.



